NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo Elementary School Principal Adam Bowen was delighted to continue the tradition of honoring elementary pupils who display determination and perseverance and show improvements in core academic areas.
In the past, former State Representative Kim LaSata presented the monthly awards personally, but since she is no longer in office Bowen said “we will continue to recognize two lower and two upper elementary students each month at the school board meeting.”
This month’s honorees were students David Pliske (second grade), Hunter Moles (third grade), Sophia Dungca (kindergarten) and Foster Croskey (fifth grade).
Also, during the Feb. 13 meeting, Elizabeth Lamport took the Oath of Office as Student Senate Board Representative.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Lindley welcomed Lamport and said that he will be getting together with her soon to discuss some of the issues that students would like to share with the board. While she was an observer at this meeting, Lindley assured her that next time she’ll be a participant.
Keith Carlson, the district’s Director of Operations made a presentation to the board bringing them up to date on the status of all building operations.
He stated that NBAS employs 9 full-time custodians, 2 part-time groundskeepers (one full time and one-part-time in summer). One maintenance person is responsible for all district maintenance. Each day the custodial staff cleans 215,000 square feet of floor space, including all restrooms and locker rooms, and cleans transportation, fieldhouses and multiplex press box. Custodians average 24,000 square feet cleaned every day which is equivalent to cleaning 16, 1500-square foot houses daily.
Carlson highlighted some of the projects completed in 2022-23 including the STEAM Building, new recreational areas and the skate park which will be done by April 2023.
A major project for the upcoming year will be to continue the planning and bidding process for the elementary kitchen and dining room remodel and expansion.
To summarize, Carlson assured the board that “NBAS buildings, mechanical systems and grounds are in excellent condition.” He added, “This is directly attributed to the consistent support of the administration and school board and their willingness to fund Operational systems upgrades, and to the dedicated and tireless efforts of the custodians, groundskeepers, and maintenance staff of NBAS.”
Carlson ended by saying, “John Riley put up pickleball and tennis nets so we’re ready for spring.”
Board member Patricia Newton praised Carlson and his department saying, “I think it’s been great that you try to keep your staff positions in-house” and Carlson replied, “Every single one of my custodial staff either went to school here, have kids or grandkids in the district. There’s a lot of Bison pride among our department members.”
A discussion item added late to the meeting was regarding a pilot program to change the high school attendance requirement. Principal Tracy Ripley told the board that she feels the Student Handbook is sending mixed messages to students and their families.
“Pre-Covid, the attendance policy message was that attendance matters – period.”
The rule was and still is that once a student gets to a 7th absence, they need to show 75 percent proficiency on the final exam to receive credit for a class. And, after 12 absences class credit is lost and a truancy is reported to the county.
“Now,” she added, “we tell parents that if your child is not feeling well, keep them at home.” With this change in policy, Ripley strongly recommended that that students who bring documentation for absences (doctors note, funeral notice, court documentation, etc.) should be allowed up to 12 absences at which point the proficiency standards kick-in (must get 75 percent or better on the final exam to keep credit for the class.)
“We need to think this through and figure out how to keep parents involved via phone calls and meetings to curb potential truancy issues while still adhering to student health safety in the post-covid world,” Ripley concluded.
During his comments, Superintendent Dr. Michael Lindley told the board that the district will be receiving the buffalo sculpture currently located by the former Buffalo Bill’s Restaurant. He suggested that the piece (now a Bison) could be displayed by the STEAM Building with a natural display of grasses and rocks.
Additionally, he designated February 25, 2023 as National Resource Officer Day in the district.
Lindley also mentioned that the local Boys and Girls Club will be putting together a pilot summer program for middle school kids and noted there is a grant available to cover programming for 4 hours per day for 10 weeks.
Finally, he suggested that the board look at the STEAM Building as a potential location to create a CTE career pathway offering like the successful building and trades program already in place.
Also on Feb. 13, High School Art Teacher Ashley Jager reminded the board about the “Empty Bowl Fundraiser” which is coming up on Tuesday, February 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the PAC commons. A specially prepared soup dinner will be served, and each attendee will receive a bowl created by high school pottery club members or adult pottery workshop participants.
In other Feb. 13 business, the Board of Education:
• Accepted the resignation letter of Holli Sommerfeld, effective June 30, 2023.
• Approved an extension of the cooperative sports program with River Valley for High School Football, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
• Declared two chillers as excess property and authorized the disposal thereof (during the meeting it was noted that two new chillers will soon be installed).
• Approved registration for designated members to attend the MASB Winter Institute conference, virtually, Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26, 2023.
• Approved a contract with Niche to provide marketing services for $9,990 per year and a contract term of three years.
• During a special meeting that preceded the regular session options for a new middle school schedule were discussed (a decision is expected at a future regular meeting) and board members heard a presentation on Michigan’s special education system.
