NEW BUFFALO — Diners attending the ninth New Buffalo High School Empty Bowls Dinner on Friday, Feb. 21, got to enjoy home cooking while taking home a student-made souvenir.
And it was all for a good cause.
The dinner benefits the New Buffalo Blessings in a Backpack program sponsored by Water’s Edge Church that sends food home with elementary pupils in weekends and holidays.
The New Buffalo High School Student Senate and the Class of 2021 sponsored the 2020 Empty Bowls Benefit Dinner, which was held in the New Buffalo Middle/High School cafeteria.
For a suggested donation of $10, diners got to keep a ceramic “empty bowl” made by a New Buffalo High School or Middle School student, a meal of soup or chili with crackers, a beverage and a special dessert
Helping to organize the dinner were teachers such as Tina Keller, Beth Scoggin and Amy Ingle, who noted “we have some great artists here.
They gave much of the credit to art instructor Jake Zapor, who oversaw creation of ceramic bowls by about 100 middle and high school students (this was the first year middle school pupils participated).
Soups and chilis made by parents/teachers including: John Haskins, Jenny Donnelly, Ali Talbott, Jake Stella, Julie Price, Nicole Bowen, Erica Johnson and Paul Keller were served by students (mostly Student Senate members and NBHS juniors).
Olivia Schroeder (a sophomore) not only helped diners choose their bowls after making a $10 donation, she also chose the “rose bowl” she made in art class as a keepsake.
“We could be very creative — all of the bowls are so different,” she said.
The dinner coincided with a “Coaches vs. Cancer” series of high school basketball games at the school (see Features section of this website for more), with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.