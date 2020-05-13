BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman Open-Air Market made its 2020 debut on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10) in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library) with garden plants, flowers, farm-fresh eggs, locally found morel mushrooms, and even some newly made face masks.
The Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Nick and Sheri Schmidt offered eggs, produce, aloe plants and more at their Loose Feathers Eggery stand.
“We have over 120 birds so we always have eggs,” Nick Schmidt said.
Nick Schmidt also is involved in organizing the market, and he said there is room for more vendors (for more information go to the Bridgman Open Air Market Facebook page or call Nick at 269-405-0916).
Joe Zebell’s market stand had a decidedly green theme as it was filled with vegetable plants, herbs and flowers from his Three Oaks gardens.
“I’ve got tomatoes, peppers, herbs, flowers, annuals, some bedding plants,” he said.
Rudy Shafer offered fresh batches of morel mushrooms (discovered locally in the woods along with wild ramps) as well as wine cap mushrooms he grew in the R & D Mushrooms booth.
“We grow a lot of different mushrooms, but at this time of year there’s not a lot growing yet.”
Other varieties including oyster mushrooms should be available in about a month. He said the forecast for the upcoming week also bodes well for more morels.
The booth manned by Jennifer Heimbuch offered some timely items including face masks made by her friend, Natalie Vevera.
Heimbuch said Vevera had a good supply of fabric from the T-shirt memory quilts she normally makes, and Heimbuch received the first of more than 2,000 face masks Vevera has made (featuring a unicorn-themed design).
“She’s been making masks since mid-March when she got laid off from her job because of coronavirus … she’s been non-stop sewing every day.”
Heimbuch also was selling “ear savers” that she sewed — a small piece of fabric with two buttons that are used to hook the elastic straps on a face mask behind your head instead of two each ear.
Heimbuch said she expects more of her crocheted items should be brought to market as state guidelines ease
Other area outdoor markets slated to open soon include:
• According to its Facebook page, the Skip’s Open-Air European Farmers Market is slated to make its 2020 debut on May 16 following the latest Michigan farmers market guidelines. Food orders will be to-go only.
• The Three Oaks Farmers Market is set to open May 23 on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary. Vendors will be spread to adhere to social distancing guidelines and advised on sanitizing and safety procedures. Gloves and masks are encouraged. For vendor information send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com.
• The New Buffalo Farmers Market is being organized by the New Buffalo Business Association as a virtual platform to continue creating relationships between farmers and the community. The market is expected to make its 2020 debut in early July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.