NEW BUFFALO — Firefighters battled a stubborn blaze on the third floor of the Harbor Grand Hotel & Suites in New Buffalo on the evening of Friday, Sept. 27.
New Buffalo Township Fire Department Chief James Flick released the following information on Sept. 28: On September 27th at 5:55 p.m. fire departments from New Buffalo City and New Buffalo Township were dispatched to 111 W. Water St in the City of New Buffalo for a possible lightning strike to the building. Fire Department personnel found smoke and flames on the third floor of the building. The hotel was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.
Assisting Fire units were from Chikaming Township Fire Department, Michiana Shores Fire Department and Long Beach Fire Department.
The fire remains under investigation.
The blaze was concentrated on the northeast corner of the building where water was being sprayed through holes from above), below and from the roof itself where three firefighters were literally right on top of the action.
