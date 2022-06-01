NEW BUFFALO — Four New Buffalo High School seniors are planning to play college basketball.
And three of them are set to continue to be teammates.
Markvell Shaw, Zack Forker and Anthony Anderson all signed letters on May 26 signaling their intent to attend the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at Marshfield. Fellow senior Jeremiah Mitchell is signed up to play ball at Southwestern Michigan College.
New Buffalo varsity basketball coach Nate Tripp provided the following information on the four (all key members of a 2021-22 team that finished with a 22-2 record and a district title):
Shaw averaged almost 13 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Mark is a three-year varsity player who scored just under 700 career points.
Mitchell often filled up the stat sheet and was a triple double threat every single night. Jerry averaged 15 points, just under 10 rebounds, and almost 5 assists per game. Jerry was a two-year varsity player and best defender on the team.
Anderson played one season of varsity basketball and he averaged 7.5 points per game with outstanding three-point shooting and tremendous defense.
Forker played two years on varsity, and this season he was the most improved, capable of putting up a double double on any night, and did so on several nights. Zack was highly coveted but ultimately decided he wanted to continue to play with his buddy Mark.
“I’m looking forward to playing with my brothers, I’ve been playing with them for a long time.” Anderson said.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Forker, noting that he’s known his former and future teammates since sixth grade.
Shaw said he was slated to visit the school in Wisconsin with Forker and they suggested Anderson also get a look.
“He went there and showcased his skills, and they recruited him too,” Shaw said..
Mitchell (who also has qualified for the state track meet in the high jump and won that event at the May 31 County Rotary meet) said he’s ready to play basketball at the next level.
