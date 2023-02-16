THREE OAKS — The Three Oaks Township Public Library and Paws for Humanity invite children (and book lovers/dog lovers of all ages) to Read with Hazel.
“Hazel” is a certified therapy dog who lives at the Paws for Humanity farm in Three Oaks. Hazel will be at the library, 3 North Elm St., on the following Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. – February 16, 23, March 2, and 9. For more information, call the library at (269) 756-5621.
Beth Bollenbach of Paws for Humanity said Hazel, an 8-year-old German Shepherd-Leonberger mix, went through therapy training and is very well behaved.
“They’ve been trained to socially acclimate very well. If she’s in a hospital setting she won’t walk over an IV, she will not try to get up on somebody’s wheelchair. She just knows to take her cues from people.
Bollenbach said Hazel regularly visits nursing care facilities in South Bend to visit with residents.
“We’re excited to have her work with kids. Reading’s always been a big thing for me,” she said.
Hazel and Clarence are the resident dogs at the Paws for Humanity farm (located at 14671 Three Oaks Road, Three Oaks), and Bollenbach said they plan to start do some therapy work with the dogs this year.
Regular visitors to the Three Oaks Library may also have met D.C. and Jazzy, the resident cats that have grown up there for nearly a year.
Library Director Cheryl Kersey said the felines are fosters through SNAP (Spay, Neuter Assistance Program).
She said they are available to a good home, but must be adopted together.
“They are very bonded.”
Paws for Humanity is an animal sanctuary that provides animal assisted therapy, support, and education on site and in community settings.
Bollenbach said they have purchased a building kit for a planned barn and have installed a driveway back to where the structure will be located. She said construction may begin this year, “depending on how much we raise.”
Bollenbach said plans for the barn include an indoor riding arena, horse stalls, a conference room and several therapy rooms.
The farm is home to a friendly group of animals including alpacas, goats, chickens, donkeys, dogs, cats, ducks, and a horse named “Pepé.” Recent additions are three Great Pyrenees dogs which will be trained over time to hone their natural farm herding and protective instincts.
Paws for Humanity has hosted several summers of Build the Barn concerts, and the spring kick-off concert for 3 is set for March 4 at The Acorn in Three Oaks.
NEW BUFFALO
Kristy Good, Youth Services Coordinator at the New Buffalo Township Library, said Read to a Dog sessions take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the library, 33 North Thompson St.
Colleen Melendy has been bringing her dogs to the the library for five or six years (with a break for COVID) to help make reading fun.
“Blossom” (her mom is a standard poodle and dad is a Newfoundland) and “Teddy” (a Goldendoodle) take turns visiting the library (and sometimes they both participate in extra-special Read to a Dog days).
“We generally have it set up where the kids can find a book and learn how to read with a dog,” Good said.
The program is designed to be fun and help young readers build confidence in a comfortable environment (dogs are completely non-judgmental) as they build a love of reading.
“If they don’t feel like reading they either hang out with the dog or Colleen Melendy will teach them some training tricks,” Good said.
BRIDGMAN
The PAWSitive Reading program at the Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., aims to improve children’s literacy skills through a very simple concept-having children read their chosen books out loud to therapy dogs to practice and hone their reading ability.
Children can sign up for a 15 minute session, to read to therapy dog Zuzu on the second Tuesday of the month (upcoming dates include March 14 and April 11) from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call the library at (269) 465-3663 to sign up.
According to the library website, “The therapy dog’s ‘job’ is to settle in quietly to listen to the child read his/her story, while the dog’s handler (Sally Bogert) facilitates the dog. We are so lucky to have such an amazing friend like Zuzu and if your child asks, she will even show you her tricks too!”
Sally Bogert said ZuZu, a 6-year-old registered Collie, also accompanies her and husband Nick every Tuesday morning as they deliver for Meals on Wheels.
“She goes into homes of people who enjoy the presence of a dog, many of who have had to give theirs up. We have some clients who are more interested in seeing her then they are in seeing us,” she said.
ZuZu (named after the youngest daughter in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”) also is a regular visitor to Spring Creek Equestrian Center between Three Oaks and Galien where she instinctually seeks out children and adults who could use some comforting.
“She loves being there among all the other animals, but mostly she enjoys the people!” Bogert said, adding that ZuZu is a natural at being a therapy dog.
The Bridgman Public Library also is home to a Community Garden. Starting on March 1, 4-by-8 foot plots will be available to new gardeners on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 per plot. Renewing gardeners receive first priority for plot rental if done by the end of February. For more, go to the library website at: bridgmanlibrary.com.
