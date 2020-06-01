NEW BUFFALO — Members of the New Buffalo High School Class of 2020 seem destined to graduate on their home turf.
New Buffalo Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Leslie said on June 1 that this year’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 24 (a Friday).
“If it rains that night then we’ll do it the next night. If it rains that night then we’re going to do it Sunday night,” he said.
Leslie said the outdoor commencement will take place at the football field in a manner “similar to what we’ve always done” with some special touches since it’s outside.
“The plan is to put the stage in the east end zone so the school will be in the background,” he said.
There are 45 seniors in the New Buffalo Class of 2020 — Jesse Arp, Kira Arvanitis, Emily Baughman, Daniel Bowen, Aliyah Brown, Ian Cawley, Michael Comer, Donavon Curtis, Cordania De Simone, Lethaea De Simone, Clay Drake, Sarah Eberly, Marcus Escoto, Emily Fatter, Haley Feeback, Jacob Fidler, Michael Flick, Rogelio Garcia, Grace Gradowski, Jacqueline Hauseman, Sonja Heath, Rachel Hofstetter, Ashton Jacobs Golebiewski, Samantha Jarrett, Henry Johnson, Nickolas Keen, Izabella Koller, Andrew Kuta II, Mary Mayer, Tucker Morse, Hope Motycka, Nancy Nallenweg, Jacob Nerada, Rebecca-Kyah Nielson, Destiny Oliver, Taylor Oselka, Phineas Payne, Adam Ripley, Joseph Roberts, Justin Smith, Gabriel Tingley, Leigha Vinson, Aidan White, Joseph Wick, Clair Workman.
The New Buffalo Area Schools Board of Education on May 25 agreed to hire new teachers as follows:
• Danika Loeffler as a first-grade teacher (pending background approval).
Leslie said she recently graduated from Purdue University and went to LaPorte High School.
“I’ve never interviewed an elementary candidate that had more science coursework … She’s got biology for elementary teachers, physics for elementary teachers. I was very impressed with that,” he said.
He then said “we’re looking forward to having you with us, Danika (she was online in the Zoom meeting).”
Board President Chuck Heit also welcomed Loeffler.
“Thank you, I’m excited to be with you guys,” she replied.
• Karen Muckey-Martinez as elementary Spanish Teacher (pending background approval).
Although Muckey-Martinez is coming here from Seville, Spain, Leslie said she is familiar with the New Buffalo Area Schools.
He said the ongoing program where New Buffalo students visit Spain and Spanish students come here, and Muckey-Martinez is a key reason for the program’s success.
“We think she’s going to be the perfect elementary Spanish Teacher for us. Luis Sanchez is going to come up to the secondary building so he’ll be spending half his day teaching high school Spanish and in the afternoons he’ll be doing middle school Spanish.”
Heit thanked Muckey-Martinez for all of her help over the years with the trips to Spain.
Muckey-Martinez said planning the trip for next year will start soon.
Also on May 25, Leslie said the last day of school (June 9) is being planned as a day parents can sign up to line up in cars to pick up student belongings and return electronic devices from noon to 8 p.m.
He’s hoping there will be in-person summer school for kindergarten through eighth grade, adding that high school summer school will continue using Odyssey Ware via MacBooks.
Leslie also said the Middle School Principal position will be posted on June 1.
“We’ll post that for two weeks and we’ll go through the interview process after that.”
In other May 25 business the Board of Education:
• Approved the following schools of choice openings for the 2020-2021 school year: Kindergarten - 5; first through fifth grades - 0; sixth grade - 3; seventh grade - 8; eighth grade - 2; ninth grade - 3; 10th grade - 2; 11th grade - 2; and 12th grade - 1.
• Appointed Nathan Jones as 2020 girls cross country coach.
Leslie noted that Jones was a team captain on the Hillsdale College cross country team.
• Approved a two-year administrative contract for High School Principal Wayne Butler Jr. by a 4-1 vote (Trish Newton was the lone no vote).
Board member Heather Black said she feels Butler has “done a great job helping the students and the teachers during this transition into e-learning, and hopefully out of it.”
• Adopted a memorandum of understanding between the New Buffalo Area Schools, New Buffalo Township, Chikaming Open Lands and the Antero Group relating to roles and responsibilities pertaining to an environmental learning center planned to be created on land owned by the district near the elementary school and COL’s its Turtle Creek Preserve.
Leslie said those involved in the environmental learning center venture are hoping to get grant funding for the project.
• Granted tenure status to teachers Nicole Bowen, Gabrielle James and Nathaniel Tripp.
• Accepted the resignation of elementary art teacher Matt Raney effective at the end of the current school year (Leslie said the position would be posted the following morning).
• Approved medical coverage for district employees with the district paying 80 percent of premiums and employees covering 20 percent.
