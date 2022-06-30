THREE OAKS — Ground was broken for a whole new River Valley all-classes building on the morning of Wednesday, June 22.
River Valley Board of Education President David Whitlow spoke on what he called “this historic River Valley day.”
“Today we celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of our River Valley Elementary/Middle-High School consolidation project,” he said.
Whitlow said the The $10 million-plus project would not have come to fruition without the hard work, endless hours and true dedication of the district’s superintendent, principals, teachers and parents (“not to mention architects’ and construction managers’ efforts”).
“This project started with a vision – a vision to build an all inclusive building that would house all of the River Valley students, K through 12. A building that will stand the test of time, just as our existing middle/high school has, and serve our River Valley students for generations to come,” he said.
Whitlow said the school will be a state-of-the-art education facility any parents will be proud to send their children to.
He gave credit to Business Manager Brian Brown for coming up with the idea of using Federal ESSER funds at a low interest rate “to embark on this ambitious endeavor.”
Whitlow said the development team (architectural firm Cordogan, Clark & Associates and construction manager The Skillman Corporation) were instrumental in helping district officials plan, design and think through the school addition and renovation project, and have been working non-stop since they were awarded contracts.
“They have both worked very hard through many design revisions to fit our budget during this time of rapidly increasing construction costs.”
He credited Middle/High School Principal Ryan Portenga with “organizing teams of parents, students, teachers, and basically anyone who had any interest to visit similar at other school districts and formulate the ideas for a building that is about to be constructed.”
Whitlow said River Valley’s new Superintendent Dr. Steven Disney had many hats to wear, adding that he has managed construction projects previously in his career.
“As soon he arrived he rolled up his sleeves and jumped in full steam ahead.”
Disney thanked “all of those that were part of the process.”
“Our teachers, parents, our steering committee members, our leadership team (including Bob Payne, Curtis Newton, Brian Brown, Pat Zuccala and Ryan Portenga,).
Disney also gave credit to Andrea van Der Laan, who served as interim superintendent at the start of the building project process.
“And I’d like to thank the River Valley community, the taxpayers, our stakeholders, for support and making this project come to fruition,” he said.
He thanked members of the Board of Education and Student Board Representative Karen Merino (who was part of the groundbreaking ceremony shovel crew).
Disney said Merino, an RVHS junior, is excited to see the project happen. “However, she’s a little sad because when it’s finished she will be gone (as a 2023 graduate).”
The new and improved school facility is scheduled to make its debut in the fall of 2023, with construction planned both during the summers and the upcoming school year.
Other officials representing the Village of Three Oaks, Chikaming Township and The Pokagon Fund along with representatives of Cordogan Clark and The Skillman Corporation also were recognized.
“Our firm is always focused on children first as the most important aspect of building a school project,” said John Cordogan, Principal/Founding Partner of Cordogan Clark, adding that River Valley principals Ryan Portenga and Patrick Zuccala “really brought that to the table as we developed the project.”
He said highlights of the finished school will include air conditioning and brand-new “right-sized” elementary classrooms located “right where we are standing now.”
Cordogan said the elementary wing of the building will have its own entrance and be separated from the middle and high school areas.
Michael Kounelis, Vice President of Skillman’s Michigan Group, praised the team effort not only from the school board and administration, but also principals, user groups and teachers.
“All of these folks were well engaged during the entire process, and that brings a lot of feedback back to the team and allows us to be able to pivot when needed,” he said. “it also gives us a lot of insight to how the community works, and this community works hard.”
Kounelis said he knows there will be challenges at ahead but is confident this team will rise to those challenges, adding that a great group of contractors are in place “and I think you are going to see them perform well.”
“And now we are prepared to embark on our new consolidated and renovated River Valley Elementary Middle High School. This is an all inclusive River Valley project, a project that we can all be proud of knowing that at River Valley our students come first,” Whitlow said.
