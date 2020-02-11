Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.