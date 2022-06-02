THREE OAKS — The recent history of Three Oaks has been filled with the process of setting up an official process to accommodate the legal marijuana industry.
And Wednesday, May 25, marked a milestone in that process.
The Harbor Country Collective retail marijuana shop, 6761 Ash St. (A.K.A. U.S 12), made its debut on May 25. It is not only the first dispensary of its kind in Harbor Country, but also currently the closest Michigan facility to Chicago.
“We are featuring our own brand from our grow in Galien, Harbor Country Cannabis,” said Dan Milsk, part of the endeavor’s ownership group.
He said Harbor Country Collective will feature that locally-grown cannabis, edibles, concentrates and pre-rolls.
“We do send our own flower to a processor we have a long-term relationship with, and they produce edibles and concentrates,” Milsk said.
The Harbor Country Collective ownership group stared out as caregivers before going into the medical market more than a decade ago), noting that it’s rare for caregivers to successfully enter the legal market, something they are proud of.
The grow in rural Galien (a municipality which did not “opt out” of the state licensing process during the first year), started up in the fall of 2020 as Exclusive Healing – the culmination of accumulating licenses over the years, cutting through “red tape” and getting the building in place.
“We were licensed to cultivate medically, and that got us through that process to procure a commercial grow license,” said Devin Loker of the ownership group.
The grow operation has gone from 72 plants to 3,500.
“Because it took so long to get the grow constructed, by the time it was ready it was pretty easy to hop in the recreational licensing as well,” Loker said.
Before May 26 rolled around Loker said they had to wholesale everything they grew because “you can’t retail your own product.”
At least not until you have a retail license and store.
He said since the “product” is grown “right up the road” from Harbor Country Collective, its’ “as fresh as we can get it.”
“It has gone over well, so we are excited to be able to bring this here.”
Harbor Country Collective is a recreational only dispensary, although both medical and local resident discounts are offered.
Current Harbor Country Collective offerings can be viewed and ordered at Weed Maps (https://hcc.wm.store) prior to picking up orders at the Three Oaks retail location.
Opening day features included Fruit Flambé and Animal Mints BX1 flowers (in two different sizes) from the grow on Galien along with cigarette-style pre-rolls, edibles, and vaporizer cartridges and starer kits.
Harbor Country Collective also carries a select few brands beyond their own grow.
Loker estimated that about 20 employees will be working at the Harbor Country Collective site (there are more at the Galien grow) by the end of summer.
“It feels right. At the end of the day this is what we’re supposed to be doing,” said founder Adam Kaufman.
“From red tape to red ribbons,” added Matt Creedon of the ownership group.
Harbor Country Collective is open from 10 a.m. daily, with closing time varying with most days ending at 8 p.m. The phone number is 269-820-6055
The Three Oaks Village Council in 2021 also issued a retail license to Green Koi for a location at 6934 West U.S. 12
A “Marihuana Grow License” was issued to Farnan Farms at 7200 West U.S. 12 (where a facility is being constructed).
A “Marihuana Micro-Business” license currently is being sought for 300 East Ash St.
