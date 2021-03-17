THREE OAKS — Carl Krause was chosen to be the new Three Oaks Police Chief on March 10 by a unanimous vote of the Three Oaks Village Council.
Village President Richard Smith said the position was posted for 30 days and one applicant responded. He said that applicant, Krause (a sergeant with the Three Oaks Police Department), was interviewed by himself, Village Manager Dan Faulkner, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey and retired Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Julie Flick “had a great discussion” with him.
“We would like to extend an offer to Sergeant Carl Krause to become our next chief of police,” Smith said.
Members of the Village Council agreed, even though trustee Joe Hinman said “Carl was the first cop to ever pull me over” – later adding he did not receive a ticket, just a heads-up that his license plate light was out.
Hinman later said “all of my interactions with him have been positive and fantastic.”
Trustee Steve Graziano said he personally has witnessed how Krause has dealt with issues in the village.
“He has been nothing but 100-percent professional. I think he’s the right mix of temperament for what the Village of Three Oaks needs.”
Smith said Krause has been “a respected member of our police force since 2005 … I’m very pleased with him picking up the torch after Chief Buller’s resignation and dealing with the administrative duties.”
Faulkner said the village still needs to do a background check and to put together a formal offer.
“We did tentatively agree on a $47,000 annual salary figure,” he added.
The vote was 7-0 in favor.
Krause said “I do look forward to working with the board and being transparent,” Krause said.
Also on March 10, the Village Council voted 6-1 in favor of changing the zoning for the north portion of a property at 23 West Ash Street (U.S. 12) from R-1 Residential to C-1 Commercial (under Conditional Rezoning) to allow a retail establishment or restaurant. The other portion of the parcel, which has frontage on Locust Street, will remain residentially zoned. The conditional rezoning will be in place for up to two years before it expires if no sort of qualifying business is in place by then.
The decision was preceded by discussion which included the suggestion that rezoning the property in an area designated residential by the village’s master plan would constitute spot zoning.
But trustee Steve Graziano noted that the property at 23 West Ash St. was where he worked at Spanky’s ice cream when he was 13 years old.
“I always viewed it as a commercial property,” he said.
Graziano also said the master plan is in place to guide village officials, but it’s not the final say.
Property owner Byron Nevills said he started the process of seeking the rezoning in October of 2020, and has done everything asked of him, asking what makes his business any different from the ones that were located on the property previously.
“What makes me any different than anybody else who put a business in there?”
Nevills said the “conditions” in the conditional rezoning include no traffic on the back lot from Locust Street onto the property, and only a retail store or restaurant can be established on the C1 portion.
Earlier in the meeting it was noted that the parcel has never been zoned commercial, but was allowed to operate as a commercial property.
The rezoning request had been recommended for approval by the Three Oaks Planning Commission by a 5-2 vote on March 2.
A motion to approve the conditional rezoning agreement (made by Tyler Ream and seconded by Graziano) was approved by a 6-1 vote (Village President Richard Smith cast the “no” vote while John Kramer, Graziano, Becky Thomas, Joe Hinman, Colleen Newquist and Ream voted yes).
Smith urged everyone to fill out the survey being conducted to help the village improve its website and communications. Village and township residents, business owners, visitors and anyone else who engages with Three Oaks are encouraged to participate.
The three-minute survey can be found on the village website (threeoaksvillage.org), its Facebook page, or at tiny.cc/ThreeOaksWebSurvey. Paper copies are also available in the lobby of Three Oaks Village Hall, 21 N. Elm St.
Newquist said 144 responses had been received as of March 10 and responses will be accepted until the end of the month.
“From there we’ll figure out how that impacts the website, what we want to do, what changes we want to make,” she said.
In another March 10 matter, the Village Council OK’d an amendment to P.A. 425 (an agreement between the village and Three Oaks Township related to the undeveloped industrial park along U.S. 12 that was made effective in November 2015) to place the costs of water utilities on the developer.
Smith thanked “the potential developers for their patience as we work through this process.”
Ream said the amendment “makes any future owner or developer of the land will bear out the costs of connecting to our utilities to the space.”
Three Oaks Township Board Chairman George Mangold said it is his understanding that the P.A. 425 agreement is a 40-year agreement unless the township wishes to terminate it in the sixth year – (which goes through November 2021).
Mangold said he has been informed by a member of the Township Board that should the property sell “we would consider withdrawing from the agreement.”
“That is only a recommendation that we would possibly start the process should this sale effort that we are presently in, should it fail,” Mangold continued.
The Township Board also amended the 425 Agreement during its March 8 meeting to eliminate any financial obligation in paying for sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water extensions to the transferred area (Enterprise Park), making those costs the responsibility of the future owner(s) and or developer(s) of that property.
In the original unamended 425 Agreement it stated that the village and township would be responsible for those costs.
And the Village Council set the initial bidding period for marijuana applications for July 19, 2021, to “close of business” on July 29, 2021.
Newquist and Thomas asked why those dates were chosen.
Faulkner said none of the current applicants have been approved for special land use permits yet (the first step which includes a review process and public hearings), and planner Rebecca Harvey thought the July 19-29 would be a good time frame for the village office – based on the workload and everything that’s involved in the process (including setting public hearings, publishing notices, and sending letters to surrounding property owners).
In other March 10 business, the Three Oaks Village Council:
• Was informed by Ream that the Parks and Recreation Committee is talking about putting in a pickle ball court at Watkins Park that could also be used as an Ice skating rink in the winter.
• Was asked by Smith asked for input on the idea of a “Pop-up Thursdays” open mic night downtown near the Chamberlain Path kaleidoscope when COVID restrictions have been lifted.
• Approved an agreement recommended by the Downtown Development Authority to establish electric car charging stations along Oak Street.
• Unanimously approved street shutdowns for the Flag Day 5K and the Flag Day Parade along with waiving the noise ordinance for American Legion Post 204 on Saturday night during a celebration scheduled for June 12 and 13.
