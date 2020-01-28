HARBERT – Sadness permeated the River Valley Senior Center last week as the news was given to the members of the staff and visitors to the facility that the body of “Chance,” the dog that was the longtime friendly mascot and greeter there, had been found.
The comforting canine that annually put in more volunteer hours at the RVSC than any of his human colleagues went missing on Jan. 3, and since that time countless members of the Harbor Country community have been on the lookout for the four-footed friend who put smiles on the faces of so many.
The staff at the RVSC extends their heartfelt gratitude to all of those in the community who joined in the search. Now at least there is closure, although it was not the type of closure anyone was hoping for. Although he may be gone in body, it is believed his spirit will shine on.
Those at the RVSC believe there’s a “good Chance” that Saint Peter now has a new faithful furry companion at the Pearly Gates to help greet those who have attained their heavenly reward.
