BRIDGMAN — A Bridgman resident was shot during a fight that stemmed from an alleged home invasion early Tuesday morning, July 30, in what is being described by police as a domestic altercation.
Around midnight Bridgman police were dispatched to a house in the 9700 block of Evergreen Drive in response to a reported home invasion and shooting, according to a news release. Upon arriving, officers found a 33-year-old Bridgman resident who had been shot in the upper leg after allegedly forcing his way into the house of a 34-year-old acquaintance.
During the initial investigation, officers discovered the intruder’s wife was inside the house when the incident occurred, the release said. Police said the incident appears to stem from a “domestic situation.”
When confronting the intruder, the homeowner – who police said was armed with a handgun – was allegedly punched in the head, police said. The gun discharged during the fight and the intruder was struck in the upper leg.
The intruder was admitted at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday. Police did not release the names of any of the individuals.
Bridgman Police Chief Dan Unruh said the intruder’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Unruh said the 34-year-old homeowner had minor bruises from the altercation, but declined medical attention.
Police did not provide any further information, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Unruh said details from the investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be pursued.
The Bridgman Police Department was assisted by Baroda-Lake Township police, Chikaming Township police, Three Oaks police, Pokagon Tribal police and Medic 1 Ambulance.
