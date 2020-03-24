BRIDGMAN — “The community support has been great … just how everybody is trying to come together and do what they can to help each other out,” observed Heather Cribley on Friday, March 20, between filling take-out orders at Rochefort’s The Next Generation in Bridgman.
“We’re offering delivery, take-out, even curbside pick-up,” said Cribley. “We offer it all year-round anyway.”
She said the menu is posted on Rochefort’s Facebook page (or you can call 269-465-5626).
Dooley’s Lake House Pub General Manager Kristen Sheldon stated similar sentiments in New Buffalo — “We’ve had a lot of support from the community.”
She said the eatery has been making deliveries, bringing food out to customers who make phone orders and doing catering off a full menu (including Jersey style subs and pizzas) plus specials such as comfort dinners (see the Dooley’s Facebook page for more).
Although Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan’s congregate site at the River Valley Senior Center is closed, home delivered meals in Harbor Country are being delivered on normal schedule with heightened sanitation measures.
Seniors struggling with healthy food needs can call at (269) 925-0137 and Meals on Wheels will do their best to help you or connect you to resources.
The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce has compiled the following list of “Open Businesses with Special Offers” (check www.harborcountry.org/ for updates and clickable links and contact individual businesses for current status):
• A Message from Barney’s Market :“To our Barney’s Shoppers:
At this time, we’d like to ask you to help protect our seniors and other individuals who are most at risk by reserving our store for them each morning until 8 am. Of course, our store is open to all customers, and we understand that some have time constraints; we just ask you to try to be considerate of those in our community that need additional protection and allow them this additional time. We all have to work together to keep each other safe during this difficult time, and we appreciate your cooperation, understanding and patronage. We assure you that we are continuing to do our best during this difficult time, by keeping our store clean, safe and stocked. Our wonderful team is working very hard to be there for our community, and we greatly appreciate them. Let’s all work together to keep our community safe and healthy.”
• Meals on Wheels of SW Michigan’s congregate site at the River Valley Senior Center is closed. Home delivered meals in Harbor Country are being delivered on normal schedule with heightened sanitation measures. Seniors struggling with healthy food needs can call at 269-925-0137 and they will do their best to help you or connect you to resources.
• Bentwood Tavern Is open for carryout and curbside pickup from 5-9pm. Check out the latest menus here Call 269.469.1699 to order and prepay. Pick up at the bar, or give them a ring and they’ll run it out to your car. 20% of every order will be donated to their Staff Support Fund for as long as the dining room is closed
• Blue Plate Cafe Will remain open Saturday’s from 8am-3pm and Sunday’s from 9am-2:30pm. Take advantage of their special, quick-turnaround carry-out menu along with the regular menu, all selections on which will be packaged to take home. Grab a coffee or smoothie, breakfast, lunch, and fresh-baked goods, as well as items to stock your fridge and pantry for the week. Stop in to order or call in your order ahead (during business hours) for curbside pick-up.
• Brewster’s Italian Café Is offering carry-out noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday with delivery Friday through Sunday. Call (269)-469-3005 to order!
• Casey’s New Buffalo offering curbside pickup.
• Classic Catering & Events To-Go Program: to bring to your home, or workplace, options for delicious and nutritious meals. These meals can be prepared individually for families or businesses. Deliveries will start Thursday, March 19th for lunch, dinner, or third shift workers in the area seven days a week until further notice. They kindly request a 2-hour window of preparation time for each order. Orders available for curb-side pickup or delivery within 45-mile radius of Bridgman, MI. Free delivery within 15-mile radius with minimum of $40 purchase. Ask for details, if radius is more than 15 miles. Payment may be made with debit or credit card. Call 269-465-4420 for all orders day/night (or email info@classiccateringevents.com).
• Dooley’s Lake House Pub is offering carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery within a 10 mile radius and a $20 minimum purchase, for large orders they will consider a wider delivery radius.
• The Early Bird Eatery
Check their website (www.theearlybirdeatery.com/menu) for the most current options, open from 10am-1pm daily, yes even Wednesday.
• Froehlich’s Kitchen & Pantry is offering carry-out.
• Ghost Isle Brewery- Wish to stay home yet dine like royalty? Picking up delicious menu items from Ghost Isle Brewery is just a phone call away: 269-469-9069! Please visit ghostislebrewery.com to choose your items, a team member will be happy to deliver curbside. Details when you call!
• Goldberry Woods Need to get away? 8 immaculate rooms, private cottage, double whirlpools, fireplaces, homemade breakfasts in their uncrowded dining room or your private room, 30 acres to explore, streaming TVs, with tons of great local restaurants offering carry out!
• Granor Farm Honor System Farmstand: Friday 9am-5pm (exact cash & check only) 3480 Warren Woods Rd, Three Oaks, MI.For the health and safety of our workers and their food, it is vitally important that everyone adhere to the Granor Farm guidelines.
• Horizon Bank Lobby’s are by appointment only, the drive thru is open and remains open during regular drive thru hours. Offices will remain staffed and available by phone, email, appointments and drive thru. Please know of other Horizon Banking alternatives: Drive-up banking, online banking, mobile banking, ATMs and interactive teller machines. Bank by Phone- 888-904-2265 or 219-873-2640. Call centers- 1-888-873-2640 or 1-219-873-2640 Call your favorite employee’s direct number (offices will remain staffed) or call your favorite Branch.
• Jackie’s Cafe in-house dining will be closed until further notice, however breakfast, lunch, frozen entree’s and soup, plus catering items are available. Please call 269-469-1800 to order. Orders can be picked up at the restaurant at “Jackie’s Back Door.”
• Lake Street Eats - call 269-465-3287 for curbside 11:30-7pm.
• Lemon Creek Winery Is now offering $20 flat rate shipping on all wine orders to Michigan and Illinois. 12 bottle shipments will also receive a 15% discount (excluding reserve wines). Call them today at 269.471.1321 to place your order.
• Milda’s Corner Market is providing curbside service for takeout orders and groceries. Just call in your order and when you get there, give them a call at (269) 469-9880.
• Nelson’s Saloon Open for carry outs only 11-8pm.
• Oaks Eatery is offering curbside pick up.
• Curbside pickup available at Patellie’s.
• Red Arrow Roadhouse Call 269-469-3939 for orders, curbside service.
• Round Barn Brewery & Public House Is now accepting to-go orders via phone for food, beer, and wine.
• Skip’s Restaurant & Catering- Offering CURBSIDE PICKUP for take out orders for those who have any trepidation on venturing into a public place of business. Delivery will be within a 10-mile radius, and there’s a minimum $20 order. Call 269-469-3341 for orders or questions. A menu can be viewed at skipsrestaurantandcatering.com.
• Timothy’s Restaurant- Enjoy any and all menu items to go. This includes the 12 for $12 menu (available Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings) as well as $9.99 Rib Night feature available on Wednesdays and their Lenten Fish features available on Friday evenings. You can find all of their menus at timothysrestaurant.com give them a call to place your order to go. 269-469-0900.
• Villa Nova Pizzeria Is offering pickup and delivery ONLY! Please place orders via online ordering on their website or by calling in at 269-469-0200. Curbside pick-up will also be available upon request.
• Viola Cafe Offering curbside pickup.
The Harbor Country® Chamber of Commerce office is closed to the public until April 3, 2020. The office will be operating and staff will be onsite to answer phone calls (269-469-5409) and emails (chamber@harborcountry.org).
