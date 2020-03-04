SAWYER — There was snow on the ground and the scent of maple syrup was in the air at Covenant Farm near Sawyer on Saturday, Feb. 29, during a Chikaming Open Lands-sponsored outing.
Chikaming Open Lands Stewardship Coordinator Dan Engel welcomed the group of about 20 people to a an afternoon exploration of the process of turning sap from sugar maple trees into maple syrup that involved plenty of hiking.
He said Covenant Farm is a great example of how COL protects natural areas via conservation easements (“the landowner maintains ownership … but there are limits on development”). Ingle said the Sawyer-based land conservancy also owns 18 preserves, nearly all of which are open to the public.
James Burris (a member of one of the nine Chicago-area families that share the rustic Sawyer getaway) led an exploration of the 75-acre property. The hike passed by several cabins and poet-themed benches built using white pine wood harvested at the farm, stopped at the “Sugar Bush” area near a scenic oxbow pond where a stand of sugar maples are tapped for clear sap that is later boiled down to make “real” maple syrup, and proceeded to a “Three Beech Point” overlook area providing a breathtaking view of the Galien River winding its way through a climax woods.
About 75 gallons of sap was collected at the farm on the balmy Sunday of Feb. 23 (and another good haul was expected on March 1). Frozen nights and thaws during the day are late-winter recipes for sap to flow strongly in maple trees. The goal at Covenant Farm is to have about five gallons of maple syrup to share during the coming year.
At the “Sugar Shack” back near the farm house where sap is boiled down until it becomes syrup, the 20 or so participants witnessed a few moments of the lengthy process (it takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of maple syrup).
They also got to taste last year’s crop on homemade French toast (all agreed it was delicious).
Burris explained how the abandoned farm, with played out fields and a literally burned-out main house was purchased by several families from the Chicago area looking for a weekend escape from the city. The home was restored, and the last 30 years have been spent “trying to heal the land with the labor and the sweat off our brow and a couple of things from Menard’s or Home Depot.”
Burris talked about ongoing efforts at Covenant Farm to remove invasive plants like bittersweet and multiflora rose, to harvest 30-year-old white pines to make way for a hardwood forest (the pines were planted decades ago to help reach that goal), and to cut down the many dead ash trees (victims of the emerald ash borer).
