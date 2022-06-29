HARBERT — The fifth anniversary of Neighbor by Neighbor was celebrated outdoors by two congregations on Sunday, June 26.
Harbert Community Church hosted the outdoor service with the Episcopal Church of the Mediator joining (both churches were instrumental in the start-up of the local service organization).
Harbert Community Church Rev. Jay Fast said the two congregations have been partners “in this common work” of supporting Neighbor by Neighbor, adding that the joint outdoor service held June 26 was “an exciting part of this.”
“It’s wonderful to be outside and have such beautiful weather for today,” he said.
As part of the celebration of Neighbor by Neighbor and its five years of work in the community along with reaching independence as a non-profit this year, a large pile of donations to a “Share the Load” drive to collect laundry detergent for the organization’s clients served as a centerpiece for the service.
Rev. Peg Kohring, Neighbor by Neighbor Executive Director, said the organization serves clients from New Buffalo to Three Oaks to Galien, to Baroda to Bridgman to Sawyer to Harbert to Union Pier to Lakeside.
“Last year we paid utility bills for 2,123 people totaling $69,000,” she said.
Kohring said partnerships with other “good groups in the area” are an important part of Neighbor by Neighbor’s mission.
We have a wonderful partnership with New Buffalo Building Trades, and two wheelchair ramps were built. We have only eight more to go.”
She said eight vehicles were donated or major fixes made in a partnership with Harbert Community Church, and over a thousand seniors have been fed including “the very important meals from Church of the Mediator.”
Kohring told stories about several clients of Neighbor by Neighbor to illustrate its efforts in the community.
She said a homeless man who needed help on a frigid winter day told her he was a vegetarian, so she got lentil soup for him from from Harbert Community Church.
Typical of many homeless people who come to Neighbor by Neighbor, Kohring said this man couldn’t get a cent from unemployment when the seasonal job he has held for 22 years closed down in September, he lost his housing when the house was sold, and the transmission went out on his car.
“So what do you tackle first?”
Kohring said she and Berg got the man into a local hotel, arranged to have the car fixed, and over a three-month period helped him get a job through Michigan Works.
He also found an apartment, and Kohring said Harbor Country Mission donated “everything to completely outfit” the new living space.
“There are many homeless people moving to our community and being part of our community,” she said.
Kohring said another Neighbor by Neighbor client is living on $600 a month in disability payments – and his rent alone was $500 for a small motel room.
“The man said his food stamps never allowed him to have any holiday food, and he was so grateful for the meal that Church of the Mediator brought for Easter since it was the first time since he had been on disability that he had a holiday meal he would share with his friends.”
Linnea Berg, one of Neighbor by Neighbor’s founders, and Kohring helped this client find a way to earn extra income while preserving his benefits.
Kohring said there are about 300 people served by Neighbor by Neighbor who are on disability of some type.
Yet another client is a 79-year-old woman with a limited income who is caring for a teen-age grandchild with a healthy appetite. She is signed up for an electrical utility discount and is part of the organization’s Sponsor a Neighbor program to help pay a monthly bill.
“You can tell the moral and spiritual health of a community by how we treat our most vulnerable neighbors. Thank you for your generosity, giving of your time, your money. It gives our neighbors dignity,” she said.
Berg talked about the history of Neighbor by Neighbor, saying the organization was founded because many local people in need were not getting social services.
Said the Rev. Paula Durren at Church of the Mediator, The Pokagon Fund via a grant), herself and Megan Bolinder of Harbert Community Church teamed up for the first year.
The initial strategy was to refer people to the appropriate agencies and to help arrange transportation, but the fledgling organization soon began moving toward case management.
“As Megan worked with people, she realized their lives were very complicated and they had multiple needs, not just the one they came in the door with.”
After Durren retired, Berg said fiduciary responsibilities were taken over by Harbert Community Church, with The Pokagon Fund providing grants.
Neighbor by Neighbor was granted non-profit status on Jan, 3, 2022.
“We have these wonderful shoulders of Church of the Mediator and Harbert Community Church that we stand on that got us to where we are today, and we are so grateful,” Berg said.
Rev. Darlene Kuhn of Church of the Mediator said Neighbor by Neghbor’s fifth anniversary is “a significant achievement and a worthy reason to celebrate.”
“I believe Neighbor by Neghbor is an excellent example of what it means to be a Good Samaritan to our neighbor, to care for the stranger, to fulfill the needs of others. Neighbor by Neighbor doesn’t judge the worthiness of those who come for assistance, but assesses their needs and help find the means to meet their needs,” she said.
For more on Neighbor by Neighbor, log on to https://neighborbyneighbor.org/
