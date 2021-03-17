NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo City Council on March 15 approved fee adjustments for short-term rentals, public beach parking and use if the city boat ramp by a 3-1 vote.
A city service fee increase for short-term rentals (STR) was said to be necessary to support a program which currently pays 90 percent of all fees collected to Safebuilt, placing the financial burden of managing the program on the city’s General Fund and ultimately taxpayers.
Adopted was a short-term rental registration schedule of a $300 service fee per dwelling unit for principal residences and a $1,300 per dwelling unit service fee for non-principal residences.
It also was noted that money from the General Fund are transferred to the Parks Fund to subsidize the operations of city parks. The new rates (as recommended by the Parks and Harbor Commission) are: (beach lot) – $15 per day and $7.50 per half day, with the full-day rate rising to $20 from July 1 to Aug. 16 before going back to $15 after that; 2021 boat launch ramp rates – (in-state) $10 daily for boats 27 feet and under; $30 per day for vessels over 27 feet; season pass $75 for 27 feet and under; and $100 over 27 feet; (out-of state) $20 per day under 27 feet, $40 daily over 27 feet; season pass $100 for 27 feet and under; and $125 over 27 feet.
Mark Robertson cast the “no” vote while Mayor John Humphrey, Brain Flanagan and Roger Lijewski voted yes.
The City Council agreed to send the following “friendly engagement letter” to “Mr. Victor Ciardelli,” the owner of a large undeveloped property in downtown New Buffalo:
Re: 7 Parcels in Downtown New Buffalo
Mr. Ciardelli
I am writing to you in reference to your 7 empty parcels that comprise approximately 25 percent of our downtown central business district. As you are well aware these parcels have sat undeveloped for over a decade. The resulting economic stasis that has occurred thru the lack of development of these properties has caught up to the City. We find ourselves in the predicament where the City’s capacity to offer the amenities needed to handle its tourism load is in a worrisome deficit. We have reached a point of diminishing returns, where the long term lack of development is now stifling interest in new development. Other factors such as ecological damage to our waterfront, our housing crisis and City’s limited options for new revenue all contribute to a situation that requires the practical input from all its property owners if we are going to move this City forward.
New Buffalo has a diverse population with wide range of varying opinions on how it should be run. The one issue that has almost universal agreement amongst our citizens is that the development of your parcels would be a huge boon to this City and one that could pave the way for our future success.
We would like to invite you to engage with our City Council and other Commission leaders to discuss strategies to develop these properties. We’d like an understanding of your goals and hope to find a way we can contribute to a path that helps us all. I believe this level of direct engagement can only be a positive step for both yourself and City of New Buffalo.
If you share our concerns and agree with this request, please have your representative contact our City Manager to schedule a meeting at your earliest convenience.
Sincerely,
John Humphrey Mayor
Humphrey said “I’ve heard rumors that he does have a development in the works,” but if not he said he would like to “be able to discuss with him our ideas on how we may be able to expedite development of the property.”
“This is my passion,” Flanagan said. “We’ve got to make something happen down there.”
In another March 15 matter, the City Council voted 4-0 to hire a full-time police officer at an approximate total cost: $75,000 per year (inclusive of wages and benefits). Funds for the position are expected to come from reimbursements for a school resource officer, increased short-term rental fees, and a decrease in per-officer overtime.
Interim City Manager (and Police Chief) Rich Killips said the additional officer will allow two police officers to be on patrol between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. daily.
In other March 15 business, the New Buffalo City Council:
• Approved the renewal of a yearly contract with Nature’s Way Landscaping to maintain flower beds along Whittaker Street at a cost of $11,316.11.
• Included in the consent agenda approved by the council was a request from the New Buffalo Business Association for a special event permit for its Farmers Market to take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays May 27 through Sept. 2 on Whittaker Street from Merchant to Mechanic streets. A map accompanying the request showed 32 booths lining both sides of the street, which is closed to vehicular traffic during the market.
• Discussed but took no action (due to unanswered questions on the impact of qualifying for federal grants) on joining the New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance’s planned takings lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of engineers due to shoreline erosion issues. Humphrey said the city could ask to have its jurisdiction from the Corps moved from Detroit back to Chicago.
• Humphrey said a joint City Council-Planning Commission workshop meeting is planned to discuss short-term rental regulations (the meeting was later set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17).
• Approved applying for $150,000 (with a 25 percent match) from the 2021 Recreational Passport Grant Program to potentially finish the Dune Walk project that ended up exceeding original cost estimates because of worse than expected footings and foundations.
• Flanagan said The Pokagon Fund Board recently approved $75,000 for the Union Pier project park at the site of an old bowling alley, $12,000 for improve Stop 41 and 1/2 in Michiana, and funding for the Railroad Museum and for New Buffalo Sports T-ball, baseball and softball uniforms. He said applications for educational grants also are being accepted by the Fund.
• Agreed to proclaim the remainder of March Restaurant Month in the City of New Buffalo. Later in the meeting the council tabled action on a proposed concession agreement with The Hot Dog Kart due to questions over where it would do business and the possible impact on existing eateries.
• OK’d having PAJAY Construction repair an improperly constructed city storm drain on Michigan Street that has caused a home to flood at an approximate cost of $45,955. It was noted that the drain is collapsing and an immediate fix is required.
• Approved proposals for general engineering services from NIES and Abonmarche. NIES has historically provided engineering services to the Water Department while Abonmarche will continue general engineering services to the other departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.