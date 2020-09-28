NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Township Board helped the Marquette Greenway Project over one more bump in its road to create a non-motorized trail between Chicago and New Buffalo during its Sept. 21 meeting.
The board approved paying $150,000 for design services to Abonmarche needed to gain a right-of-way from Amtrak. Amtrak needs detailed surveys and a topographical study to show that drainage problems will not be created. Supervisor Michelle Heit said the township planned to ask The Pokagon Fund to underwrite part of the cost and another portion will be paid through a United States Department of Agriculture grant.
Marcy Hamilton, executive director and senior planner for the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, said the project has obtained 90 percent of the funding for the $4 million project and is eager to proceed with the “nitty gritty” work needed to make the project a reality.”
John Chapman, vice president of Friends of the Harbor Country Trails and chairman of the Chikaming Township Planning Commission, also asked for the township’s support for the project.
During his monthly police activity report, County Sheriff's Department Lt. Ryan Sullivan took the opportunity to remind residents of need to be familiar with gun laws and “do their research before they pull the trigger.”
He said that while hunting is not allowed within 150 yards of a residence it is permissible to do practice shooting, with permission, within that distance as long as there is a safe area and berm. Heit added that it is important for hunters to know what is in season and to get the proper licenses.
Sullivan also reported that there had been two attempts to steal money from the vending machines at the state’s Welcome Center in New Buffalo. He said videos showed that the same older man had spent more than an hour on two different occasions trying to break into the machines. He said the robber, while unsuccessful, had done significant damage to the machines, which are maintained by Michigan Bureau for the Blind which benefit from the proceeds. He said there have been similar attempts at other centers and the police are waiting for test results from physical evidence.
In Fire Department business, the board created an Explorer and Cadet program at Fire Chief Jamie Flick’s recommendation to formalize efforts to attract young talent to the department. The board also approved payment of $1,000 hazard pay for each first responder, paid by the Michigan Treasury Department and a $4,100 Lexipol proposal to develop a policy and procedure manual strictly for the department and provide on-going updates and training for an annual fee of $2,000.
Clerk Judy Zabicki, the township’s representative on The Pokagon Fund board, said the requests for TPF grants were due before the next grant request meeting in November.
Township officials were joined by Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey on Sept. 24 to break ground for a new $4.5 million Public Safety Building to be located along U.S. 12 between Lubke and Wilson roads. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 5. The $4.5 million building will house the township’s fire department, its dedicated patrol from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Pokagon Tribal Police.
During remarks before the groundbreaking Flick and Heit thanked township residents for their support for the new facility being built for the people who keep them safe every day. “This building will house the brave men and women that stand between us and danger … that answer our call for help when we need it and rescue us when we are in harm’s way,” Heit said.
In other Sept. 21 business, the Township Board:
Approved a resolution endorsing House Bill 6161 for the establishment of a recreational funding fee of one to five percent on transient lodging. The intent of the bill is to share the cost of amenities, such as parks and trails, which attract visitors to the area. The bill expands this fee to include municipalities below 500,000 residents and with or without transient lodging.
Approved the final payment of $326,000 to Grand River Construction for the Exit 1 improvement project;
OK'd a $12,000 quote from Wightman Associates for engineering and design of the trailhead at Union Pier Road.
