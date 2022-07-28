THREE OAKS — An Alaskan with a Ph.D. who left the world of science to write and play live music is the 2022 Acorn Singer-Songwriter Competition winner.
After being named the winner of the 10th annual event, Kray Van Kirk (dubbed “Dr. Kray” earlier in the evening) thanked those filling the theater’s seats on July 21 “from me and all of the other performers for supporting live music.”
“I did a show a few months ago in Phoenix, and the bartender loved it,” he quipped, before stating that almost half of his friends who were performing on the road have dropped out over the last few years “because they simply couldn’t survive with the pandemic.”
Van Kirk segued into his opening number of the competition, “O My Fathers,” by noting that St. Francis of Assisi stood unclothed in front of the bishop before he “walked naked out into the world” while Woody Guthrie felt that a folk singers job is “to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.”
“It would probably disturb a lot of you if I stood naked in front of you,” he joked to much laughter before strumming his 12-string guitar and singing.
Van Kirk made the journey from California to the competition by rail, and due to delays from “a flash flood and a landslide” arrived just in time.
“He showed up this afternoon, dropped his bags and here he is” said Singer-Songwriter Competition emcee Peter Carrey.
Six finalists played original songs from the Acorn stage, with Singer-Songwriter judges Anne Harris, Donnie Biggins and Jon Goldman commenting on each contestant’s performance (Harris told Van Kray she loved the 12 string and his voice was gorgeous).
Those first-round performers were: Daniel Deitrich (who performed “Hymn for the 81 Percent”); Jack Cunningham (“Your Mouth Drips Honey”); Abbie Thomas (“Lucky Penny”); Tim Stop (“Slowplay”); Nich Lampson (“18”); and Van Kray.
The trio of judges eventually faced the difficult task of choosing three finalists, and they were: Thomas, Lampson and Van Kray.
Each performed a second original song and audience members then voted to select the top three in order.
Thomas (who said she became a full-time musician after losing her day job during COVID when she was seven-months pregnant and later had to sell her home – “and it was the best thing that ever happened”) placed second in the voting with Lampson (who said his song “18” was about growing up in the Midwest – adding that he has lived in Columbus, Ohio, Indiana and Pittsburgh) was voted third.
The top three performers each received a cash award ($1,000 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third) provided by Art Wible.
Last year’s Singer Songwriter winner, Scott Hildebrand, and 2018 champ Emma Hamel added to the magic of the evening with guest performances.
Harris and Biggins performed together at the beginning of the evening.
A 10th year Singer Songwriter Alumni Concert on featuring Hamel and Scott & Lila (Hildebrand’s duo) is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at The Acorn.
Profiles of this year’s six Acorn Singer-Songwriter Competition finalists follow:
Jack Cunningham has made a name for himself in the area with his strong, passionate voice and poetic songwriting. His acoustic-based sound is centered around beautiful melodies and strong lyrical content that tells a story, while sparking imagination and interpretation.
Daniel Deitrich’s honest, heartbreaking, yet hopeful lyrics find a home in massive Americana anthems, catchy Indie rock hooks, as well as intimate acoustic confessionals.
Nich Lampson is originally from Columbus, Ohio and now lives in South Bend, Indiana. Nich has been playing music for 13 years, and songwriting for the past 4 years. He has headlined his own shows around South Bend and played in a band in college.
Tim Stop is a Midwest singer/songwriter, who’s played on major international tours, opening for rock legends Chicago and REO Speedwagon. His cover of Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” became a mainstay on SiruisXM’s “The Coffee House” channel. He is currently finishing a self-produced album, featuring world-renowned drummer Keith Carlock.
Abbie Thomas is a full time, independent singer songwriter, and earns her income from playing live music at area wineries, breweries, private events, and the occasional opening act opportunity. She started playing live part time in 2019, and switched to full time in 2021 after losing her full time corporate job during covid shutdowns.
A fine finger-style guitarist with a precise baritone, Kray Van Kirk has a Ph.D. from the University of Alaska. After five years of living in his van and playing music across the U.S. and Canada in the early 90s, he thought that a career in the sciences might be a bit more secure. Eventually, he realized that he wrote better songs than statistical models, and he picked up his guitar and set out again.
Profiles of the Singer-Songwriter Competition judges follow:
Anne Harris’ latest LP release, “Roots,” is a collection of acoustic, instrumental fiddle pieces paying homage to the influences in American Folk and Roots traditions that have been an integral force in shaping her sound. Besides her six indie records, the singer-songwriter has collaborated, live and in-studio, with a large and diverse group of artists including Otis Taylor, Guy Davis, Markus James, JP Soars, Jason Ricci, Cathy Richardson, Anders Osborne, and hippie legends Jefferson Starship. She appears on screen as the star of “The Musician,” a short indie film by acclaimed director Mark Schimmel. The film’s score features Harris’ music and has received over 20 honors on the film festival circuit, including Best Actress from the 2021 Chicago Indie Film Awards. She has also recently embarked on a historic violin commission, becoming the first Black female violinist in the United States, to have a Black female luthier, Amanda Ewing, make a violin for her.
Donnie Biggins is a singer/songwriter from Oak Park, Ill. He is a member of Chicago’s The Shams Band and owner/operator of Chicago music venue, Golden Dagger. Donnie is also the Talent Buyer for The Acorn in Three Oaks, MI. Donnie has been writing songs and performing live since 2005. He released his debut solo album, Profiles, in November 2016. The album received press and airplay from the Chicago Tribune/Chicago Now, Glide Magazine, WGN Radio, WXRT, CHIRP Radio and Radio One Chicago.
Jon Goldman has been a member of the Board of the Acorn Center For Performing Arts since April 2021, serving as Programming Committee Chair. With his finger on the pulse of the region’s music scene, Goldman hosts “Jonny’s Secret Stash,” a radio show/podcast featuring local musicians and those coming through town. When not following Dead and Company or Phish, he can be seen at music venues throughout Harbor Country.
