Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.