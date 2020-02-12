BRIDGMAN — The first Bridgman Polar Party brought hundreds of people to downtown Bridgman on Saturday, Feb. 8, to play outdoor volleyball and other fun games and activities, meet the stars of "Frozen" — Elsa, Anna and Kristoff (and later watch the movie), enjoy food and drink, and eventually gather in a large, inflatable "Igloo" where the The Mark Ficks Band provided live tunes.
The family-focused fund-raiser for the Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence (the result of cooperation among the city, Bridgman School District, the Community Growth Alliance and the Foundation) was blessed with a sunny winter afternoon followed by just enough evening snowflakes to create a "Polar" atmosphere among fire pits and heated tents.
The party began Friday night, Feb. 7, as Bridgman High School students visited the site following Winterfest basketball contests to play games and explore the igloo.
Bridgman Public Schools Superintendent Shane Peters said the Foundation For Educational Excellence is currently exploring options for the "next big project" it will support while continuing to provide grants to teachers.
Past projects funded by the Foundation include a STEM Lab at Reed Middle School and providing one-to-one technology to students.
Members of the Reed Middle School Student Council, the High School Key Club and the Bridgman Elementary PTO were among the groups volunteering during Saturday's Polar Party.
For more on the Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence (including a March 28 Spaniels concert fund-raiser), go to bridgmanfoundation.org.
