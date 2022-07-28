THREE OAKS — The River Valley Board of Education received an update on all-classes building construction from Michael Kounelis, vice president of Skillman’s Michigan Group, during its July 25 regular meeting.
Evidence that the project is under way in the form of heavy equipment and large piles of earth were visible through the windows of the media center where the board met. Those attending the session also detoured around the front drive entrance to the current middle/high school since it will be part of the construction zone until Aug. 22 (classes are set to start on Aug. 29).
The new school facility (featuring an elementary wing which can be separated from the middle/high school areas, a new heating/air conditioning system and renovations throughout existing portions of the building) is scheduled to make its debut in time for classes at the start of the 2023-24 school year, with construction planned both during the next two summers and the upcoming school year.
Kounelis said went over a timeline of the project from May 23 when the board authorized the work to proceed through June 22 when ground was broken for the $10 million-plus project, the week of June 27 when he said workers began preparing the building addition pad (completed during the week of July 18 along with interior demolition); and the start of building addition footings and foundation work on the week of July 25.
“Primarily end of July and August you’ll see activity out here concentrated on the building addition, some interior work going on as well,” he said, adding that the walls of the new elementary structure should start coming up in early September. He noted that steel for the project is scheduled to be delivered at the end of September.
“Construction separations will be fully implemented by the time staff and students come back,” he said.
Although the state had yet to issue the project’s building permit as of July 25, Kounelis said he is confident it will soon be “put to bed,” adding that since state building inspectors know that all the information has been applied for and the permit fee has been paid he feels they will “allow us to continue to proceed.”
Kounelis said “change-order” moves to save almost $400,000 post-bid have been made such as switching to a different roofing material with the same warranty (which saved $50,000) and going with more brick on the building addition facade (saving almost $100,000).
“Material and labor constraints are going to continue to challenge this project, so we’ve got to be flexible,” he said.
Also on July 25, the River Valley Board of Education received a Special Education Report from Special Needs Teacher Michelle Sykora, who said the fall count for the latest school year identified 92 students identified as special education pupils, a reduction from 135 the previous year (14 moved into the district while 37 moved out).
Sykora said she expected the 2022-23 fall count number to be about 100 students.
Transportation is a major expense for River Valley’s Special Education program, with 26 students
sent out to more specialized programs in the county (half driven by the RV transportation department and the others contracted through First Student).
Sykora said a very high percentage of River Valley’s special education students (51 percent) currently require speech and language services, adding that the state average is 27 percent.
She said 16 students who started the 2021-22 year in Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) were later determined to not be eligible and moved into general education.
“We celebrate every single one of those kids and make sure the parents know it’s a celebration,” Sykora said.
Also on July 25, the date for the Class of 2023’s Commencement Ceremony was set for 7 p.m. June 1 (a Thursday) by a 5-1 vote with Gail Freehling dissenting (she said a Friday or weekend date would make it easier for those who have to travel to attend).
In other July 25 matters, the River Valley Board of Education:
• Was informed by Superintendent Dr. Steven Disney that Middle School Art Teacher Jacqueline Rowlison has given her two-week notice (which she wrote was a difficult decision) and is planning to relocate to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He said she has been a terrific teacher to work with. Earlier in the meeting Disney said other positions the district is seeking to fill include an elementary physical education teaching position (due to maternity leave) and a special education aide.
• Approved administrator/supervisor contracts for Elementary Principal Patrick Zuccala; Assistant Elementary Principal Lacey Payne; and Working Food Service Supervisor Jennifer Jones (who also was named Middle School cross country coach).
• OK’d hiring Thomas Adams as a Middle/High School math teacher.
