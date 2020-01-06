HARBERT – The beloved dog named “Chance” that has been the longtime mascot and greeter at the River Valley Senior Center in Harbert went missing from the facility on the morning of Friday, Jan. 3, and has not been seen since that time despite searches that have been conducted in Harbor Country communities.
It is hoped he is safe and may still find his way back home to his family at the Senior Center, located at 13321 Red Arrow Highway.
Anyone with any information about the lost dog is asked to please phone (269) 469-4556.
"Chance" is a gentle non-barker, and he was last seen wearing a “Spartans” bandana around his neck.
There is a $100 reward for his safe return to the River Valley Senior Center.
