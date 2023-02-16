ST. JOSEPH — After 40 years in law enforcement, the last 22 as sheriff, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey confirmed on Friday, Feb. 10, he intends to retire at the end of 2023.
While he has not formally announced his retirement, Bailey said he announced over a year ago at a meeting in Niles Township that he would not run for reelection in 2024.
“I’m 68 years old, and it’s time,” Bailey said.
He said he and his wife want to travel while they are still healthy enough to do so.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit also confirmed he has filed campaign account information with the Berrien County Clerk’s Office and plans to run for sheriff in the 2024 election. He said he had planned to announce his candidacy in March.
A committee consisting of the Berrien County prosecutor, county clerk and probate court chief judge will appoint an interim sheriff if Bailey follows through with his intent to retire at the end of the year.
On Friday, Heit said he intends to seek the interim appointment when the time comes, but it’s not automatic, and an announcement is premature since the sheriff has not officially announced his retirement.
“People think the undersheriff automatically becomes sheriff, and that’s just not the case,” Heit said. “I’m going to work hard to get there, but there’s no guarantee.”
Heit is in his 21st year as Berrien’s undersheriff.
Bailey has been a police officer since 1979. He became Berrien County sheriff in 2000. By the time Bailey retires, Heit said he will be tied with Forrest “Nick” Jewell as the longest-serving sheriff in the history of the county sheriff’s office.
There have been 38 Berrien County sheriffs since 1831, most of whom served an average of two to four years.
