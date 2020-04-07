ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff's Department reported on Wednesday, April 8, that it is investigating B&E’s (breaking and enterings) in Weesaw and Buchanan townships.
Possible suspects are one or two males and the female shown in the photo accompanying this article.
The suspect vehicle has been described as "a white creeper type van - having no windows or identifying stickers/marks."
Anyone with information are asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at (269) 983-7141, Extension 7224.
