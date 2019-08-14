NEW BUFFALO — The weekend of Aug. 9-11 was filled with performances by 11 bands, the return of the Saturday evening Lighted Boat Parade, a kid-centric Sunday afternoon and much more as the Ship & Shore Festival returned to its roots in Lions Park along New Buffalo’s shoreline.
“We’ve worked closely with Nate Van Allen of Open Air Events and Colleen Ryan Neubauer of Traffic PR to coordinate this weekend’s events … and we had three months to do it,” said New Buffalo Business Association President Katie Maroney while the park was filled with happy youngsters participating in Sunday afternoon watermelon and ice cream eating contests (the edibles were provided by John’s Farm Market and Beachside Scoops respectively).
Maroney said she remembers Ship and Shore being about family and community, “so we’re really happy to do an entire day for the kids.”
Other members of the NBBA Board are Vice President Toni Morris, Secretary Dawn Fadden and Treasurer Lisa Gawron.
The Saturday night Lighted Boat Parade was introduced by emcee “Captain Sappy” with the proclamation “we are finally bringing the Ship back to Ship and Shore!”
Among the entries was a brightly lit pontoon boat donated by Oselka Marina, captained by Mikey West, and overrun with the Pirates of New Buffalo (actually members of the Miss and Mr. New Buffalo Royal Court).
Also parading by crowds lining the shores of the Galien River were: Captain Michael Hogan and crew aboard “About Tim” representing the Fabulous 50s; Darin Milne captaining his “On The Brink” getting everyone into an island vibe with a Margaritaville-Reggae inspired theme; Captain Ray Bock and crew aboard Snowbird, a 2018 Carver C52 representing Weber Yachts; The Devlin clan (led by Captain Tom and Captain Dan) with a Welcome to the Jungle entry aboard Dev’s D-Lite; Captain Gary Walker aboard his vessel “Juke Box Hero” with a lively group of dancers representing the New Buffalo Beach Club and the New Buffalo Park Staff.
Audrey Tuszynski and Ray Brock of Gold Coast Yacht Management coordinated the event (with many members of the crowd waving glow sticks from Hidden Gem and Gold Coast).
Friday night bands were Led Zeppelin 2, Hero Jr. and The Edgar Willbury Experience. Saturday’s musical lineup included BBI, Midwestern Lull, Marina the Band, Top Secret Band and The Newports.
Sunday featured festival favorite Mr. Blotto, Deep Greens and Blues and the Deep Fried Pickle Project.
Next up for the NBBA (in addition to downtown Farmers Markets held every Thursday) is the annual Harvest and Wine Festival scheduled for Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.