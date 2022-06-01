NEW BUFFALO — Summer in New Buffalo was kicked off the traditional way May 26-30 as the St. Mary of the Lake Family Festival returned.
The celebration of carnival rides, games, live music, food and drink and more took place at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 718 West Buffalo St.
Jeff Zochalski of Knights of Columbus Council 14366 (which sponsored the event) said Father Basker Lopez asked the Knights of Columbus to bring the Family Festival back after a two-year absence, saying the community needed the festival tradition to resume.
The festival musical lineup included Flash Back, the Generation Gap Band, Rhythm Giants, John Kenna and DJ Jammin’ with Jerry.
The local Knights of Columbus Council supports the community in a variety of ways including the annual Family Festival for St. Mary’s, pancake breakfasts, a Tootsie Roll drive, golf outings. Charitable organizations supported include the Savior of the World orphanage; HEAL (Home to Enhance African Life); the Caring Network (supports single mothers and abused women); Pennies for Priests (supports retired priests); providing books for CCD programs; supporting two Harbor Country Food Pantries; Coats for Kids; RSVP Seminarian Programs; and Special Olympics of Michigan.
