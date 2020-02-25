THREE OAKS – Members of the Three Oaks Township Board voted 3-0 during a Feb. 19 special meeting to accept a tentative offer of $15,000 from the Board of The Region of Three Oaks Museum (TROTOM) to purchase the historic 1866 old township hall building at 8 E. Linden Street pending the receipt of a purchase offer agreement.
The approved motion calls for all costs associated with the sale be paid for by the museum, with the exception of the legal fees of township attorney David Peterson.
Voting to approve the sale were Township Supervisor George Mangold,Treasurer Kathy Osburn, and Trustee Rexalee Gordon. Trustee Chris Mitchell abstained because he also serves as a member of the TROTOM board, and Clerk Liz Zabel was absent.
Mangold reported that a motion by the members of the Region of Three Oaks Museum Board to make the purchase offer was passed on Feb. 11 and was received by the township via an email on Feb. 12, signed by their Vice Chair Randy Miller.
In that email it is written that in addition to the $15,000 purchase price a further commitment of $5,000 would be made to be spent on renovations to preserve and enhance the building and to more fully bring it in line with the historic charm of the community in which it sits.
Mangold noted that the $15,000 sale price would cover recent maintenance costs the township has incurred for the old building including roofing work and the installation of a new furnace and hot water heater.
Region of Three Oaks Museum’s plans are to put the old township hall building to new uses in the heart of Three Oaks by pursuing partnerships with other similarly public-spirited entities so that it could host a visitor’s Welcome Center, or be the site of museum programs, community meetings, after school programs, or other activities that would build community and prosperity in Three Oaks.
The township purchased the site of the current Township Hall at 6810 W. U.S. 12 from Fifth Third Bank in Dec., 2016, and, after renovations, conducted its first board meeting there in November 2017.
It was only after that time that it was discovered that the parcel the old township hall building was located on was the subject of restricted deed signed by Charles K. Warren and his wife, Fannie, over a century ago giving the land to the township for a sum of one dollar.
In part it reads: “And this deed is made upon the express condition that the said lot be used for the purpose of the Town Hall or Public Park or Ground, School, or some public and general use and not to be sold or converted to any private use, otherwise to revert to the grantor , his heirs and assigns.”
That stipulation has been the cause of litigation and related legal fees accrued by the township.
Mangold said that a court hearing has been scheduled for March 31, and that a trial date, if necessary, would be scheduled sometime after that, he believed in May.
He thought that the court proceedings could end in one of three results: the restricted deed could be upheld by a judge and the township would have to continue to be liable for the maintenance of the old building; the judge could rule that the land belongs to the heirs of the Warren Family, but the building belongs to the township and could be relocated from that site; or the judge could rule in the township’s favor and the property at that location could be sold.
Mangold said that ongoing costs for the township related to the building included insurance and electric bills.
A previous offer from Radio Harbor Country to purchase the building for $4,500 was rejected.
Osburn commented that she was pleased that the building would be going to a non-profit organization.
“In light of the fact that this is under a restricted deed, and not knowing what the cost would be to have the building moved if we decided to do that, I think this is the right thing for us to do,” she added. “Also, if something might go wrong with the building, as it is now we would be liable.”
Mangold said that he would contact township attorney David Peterson about the decision to accept the purchase offer and direct him to contact all the associated parties with this new information.
“I’m happy for the museum and for our downtown area,” Mangold said after the meeting convened. “That historic building turned out to be a surplus item for us at this time, and now it has the opportunity to continue to be an important part of our community and its history.”
