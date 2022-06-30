LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Garden Walk took place Saturday, June 25. Happening every three years, the 2022 event captured a unique blend of shoreline residences, community gardens, and country estates via tours of eight gardens.
Sponsored by The Lakeside Association, proceeds from the Garden Walk go to the Scholarship Fund benefiting high school seniors in the River Valley School District. This years scholars are: Ava Holub, Jayla Bryan, Jaren Christ, Evan Gatz, Ashton McNabb and Breann Weaver.
