NEW TROY — The victim of a one-car accident on South Pardee Road near Sawyer Road in Weesaw Township was extricated from her vehicle using the Jaws of Life tool on Saturday morning, May 9, and later airlifted by Air Care to a Kalamazoo Hospital area hospital.
According to a May 10 Berrien County Sheriff’s Office press release, first responders arrived on scene at approximately 6:50 a.m. and located a 2012 Nissan Maxima which had lost control on a gravel section of Pardee Road causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the left and collide with a tree.
Police reported that the lone occupant (identified as a 20-year-old female from Three Oaks) was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated using the “Jaws of Life” by Weesaw and Lake Township fire department personnel.
The driver was then transported to Lakeland Spectrum Hospital in Saint Joseph by Medic 1 Ambulance, and was later airlifted by Air Care to a Kalamazoo Hospital area hospital.
Police reported that "speed was a factor and seat belts were not used."
The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
Agencies responding also included: the Baroda Lake Township Police Department; the Chikaming Township Police Department; and Michigan State Police.
