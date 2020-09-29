NEW BUFFALO — Alan Palmer, age 72, of New Buffalo, died peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born August 27, 1948, in Virginia to Kermit Sr. and Madeline Mullins. He is survived by the love of his life, William ‘Bill’ Lindblom, who he met in 1998 and married July 22, 2015 in St. Joseph.
Alan cherished his family and the time he spent with them, especially his “grandchildren,” who called him “Grampuncle”, with whom every moment was full of adventure, laughter and boundless love. His greatest loves were his three little puppies, Scooter, Rufus and MayMay, whom he credited with making him a better human being. He had a way with people and made them feel like they were the most important person in the room. He had a larger than life personality that brought joy and humor to everyone and everything he encountered. Alan, a nurturer by nature, was a pillar of the AA community, influencing and inspiring countless lives.
He lived in many places including: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Palatka and Delray Beach, Florida, Spain and Mexico City. In these various places, Alan engaged in a variety of professions such as: an art gallery manager, owner, and curator, actor, acting coach, Broadway producer, video producer, script analyst, furniture and antiques dealer and designer. He served on the board of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts as a champion for children’s art education. Here in Harbor Country, he was best known as the owner of Charm Cottage.
He found great pleasure and peace walking the Michigan lakeshore searching for crinoids and sea glass. He felt the same way about the buying, selling and trading of most everything. His instinctual appreciation for art and design were refined at the School of The Art Institute of Chicago.
Alan will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving husband Bill of New Buffalo; and family members Tracy (Josh Silverman) Fisher Silverman, Julie (Jason Rosenthal) Fisher, Fisher (Alexis Bloom) Stevens, Bob Nienhouse: six “grandchildren”, Max, Miles, Parker, Meyer, Otis and Paloma; two sisters, Jo and Sadie; brothers, Michael, Randall, Rod and Jeff; and nieces and nephews including, Carlton, Catherine (Nick Lindsey), David Alan, John Michael, and Sammie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will gather at a future date and safer time, to be announced. Please share a memory, a photo or a message online: wagnercares.com.
The family prefers contributions in Alan’s memory be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 IN-212, Michigan City, Indiana 46360; or Fernwood Botanical Garden at fernwoodbotanical.org; or Lubeznik Center for the Arts at lubeznikcenter.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
