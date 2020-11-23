THREE OAKS — Allen Edward Backus, 67, of Three Oaks, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in his home.
He was born September 28, 1953, in Niles, Michigan, the second child born to Melvin Sr. and Lois Backus. He married Sandra Gilley May 18, 1974, from which their son Dustin “Dusty” Backus was born.
Allen lived his life to the fullest. He cherished his granddaughters immensely. He loved animals and had many over the years. He had a quick wit and awesome sense of humor. As hard as it was to live with him, it will be harder living without him.
Allen was a 1972 graduate of New Buffalo High School. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Reserves from 1973 to 1979. He was a member of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Posse, Mounted Division from 1981 to 1983. He was also a member of the Randall Couchman American Legion Post 204 in Three Oaks. Allen retired from Bosch in Stevensville after working with them for several years.
Allen will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one son, Dustin (Emily Horvath) Backus of Sawyer; his mother, Lois Backus of Three Oaks; five granddaughters, Ellie, Bella, Presley, Kinsley, and Brynn all of Sawyer; one sister, Joyce (Jim) Yech of Bridgman; one brother, Melvin (Angela) Backus, Jr. of Three Oaks; one uncle, Leo Backus of Niles; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Mr. Backus will be laid to rest in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
