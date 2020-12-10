SAWYER — Alvin “Royce” Wolden, 93, of Bethany Beach, Sawyer, MI, passed peacefully into the presence of his loving Savior on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Cremation has taken place; his ashes will be interred on the family plot in northern Minnesota. He was a victim of Covid-19 and was one of 193 pandemic deaths in Michigan on that day.
Royce was born on the family farm near Gonvick, MN, on October 3, 1927 to Oscar Wolden and Minnie Sundred Wolden. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 at age 17, and served as a radioman in the South Pacific.
Royce heard the call of God to the ministry while working on the Soo Line railroad as telegraph operator and agent. He attended St. Paul Bible College in Minnesota, and became an ordained Baptist minister. He and Marilyn Ruth Carlson, of Chicago, were married in 1954; together they served churches for 40 years in Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan. He was passionate about service to people as pastor, and had a deep love of our country.
In retirement Royce volunteered as a driver for the River Valley Senior Center for 24 years, and served as on-call handy man for his neighbors. One of his proudest achievements was achieving his 20-gallon pin, donating his blood to the American Red Cross.
Royce was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother Dennis, sister Eileen and wife Marilyn. He leaves behind a brother, Marvin, three adult children, three grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Beach Association of Sawyer, River Valley Senior Center of Sawyer, or the Hanson Hospice Center of Stevensville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.