Bernadette Renee David was born in Pueblo, Colorado in 1963. She passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with leukemia with her husband and sister both by her side. She will always be remembered by the love she had for her family. She was born to be a mom, grandma, auntie and sister. Taking care of people came naturally to her and she always put others first — she was selfless to the very end.
She married the love of her life, Tom David Sr. at just 18 years old. Together they raised three children, Tom David Jr. (Chris Doyen), Brandon David, Amanda Herman (Keith, Gwen and Jack). Bernadette loved her grandchildren, who called her Bama, more than anything. Gwen could do nothing wrong in Bama’s eyes and Jacky was always called her sweet boy. They enjoyed traveling together as a family — her favorite trip being the one they all took to Cedar Point.
She is also survived by her father Harry William Dohner, her mother Gloria Carolina Dohner, her brother William Dohner (Valerie), niece and nephews Nikki, Ethan, Liam and Reid Dohner and her sister Natalie Siebenmark (Thomas), and nephews Ryne (Alecia and Ryne Jr.) and Nathan Siebenmark.
She worked extremely hard throughout her career as a retail manager, employing many people throughout the community, some who followed her from storefront to storefront because she was such a wonderful manager. Her biggest career accomplishment was opening up the new Bath and Body Works in Benton Harbor and cutting the ribbon.
She loved spending her days lounging by the pool. You never saw her without her beloved dog, Steve, by her side. The door was always open to friends and family. Bernadette’s family says, “If we knew you and we liked you, we loved you — and that was because of our mom.” She made everyone feel like family.
was one of a kind and one of the kindest people you will ever know. She taught her children to appreciate the finer things in life. Her outlook on life was, “Life’s too short, always call your liquor and tip 20%.”
She was fabulous and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sat. — Dec. 12, 2:00 pm, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel – 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, MI. Visitation precedes the service from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at HYPERLINK "http://www.starks-menchinger.com" www.starks-menchinger.com
