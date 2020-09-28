BERRIEN SPRINGS — Betty Cullison, 88, of Berrien Springs, died peacefully Monday,
September 28, 2020.
She was born October 17, 1931, in Buchanan Township to Clifford and Katherine Martell. She met Chester Burton “Chet” Cullison, while he was serving in the United States Marine Corp, and they were married February 25, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana. He preceded her in death June 5, 2006.
Betty grew up on a farm. She enjoyed pranking city kids when they came to the farm. The story she shared often was telling kids that they had to pump the cow’s tail to get the milk out. She and Chet loved to square dance and traveled extensively for conventions and events. Betty raised their children in Lakeside and began working for River Valley Schools as a baker. She loved baking for the schools and many of the students remember and miss her rolls and peanut butter bars. Evan after her retirement, she cherished the times she could cook and bake for her family and others. They have many of her recipes but they don’t taste the same.
Betty will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Mary A. (Randall) Smith of New Troy; two sons, Roy B. Cullison Sr. of Portland; Allen K. Cullison of Baroda; eight grandchildren, Lori (Tim) Volstorf of Three Oaks; Timmy Hammerquist of Michigan City, Indiana; Roy Cullison Jr. of New Buffalo; Kasey (Jason) Hachler of Clarksville, Tennessee; Mandy Miller of Buchanan; Steven R. Smith of New Troy, Amber (Bryant) Sears of Baroda, David Williamson of St. Joseph, Scott Cullison of Baroda; thirteen great grandchildren; one brother, Fred Moore of Buchanan; She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Family and friends will gather at a date and time, to be announced.
The family prefers contributions be made in Betty’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
