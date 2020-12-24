THREE OAKS — Bettye Jean Lange, 50, of Three Oaks, died peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020.
She was born March 14, 1970 in LaPorte, Indiana, one of four children born to Leonard and Beverly Wallen.
Bettye enjoyed making crafts, especially decorating bottles, to give as gifts. She was an avid fan and collector of all things The Wizard of Oz. She cherished spending time with her granddaughter. Bettye will be remembered for always being kind hearted and being willing to help anyone.
Bettye will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her partner of eighteen years, Tom McReynolds of Three Oaks; one daughter, Amanda Pinks of LaPorte, Indiana; one son, Dylan Lange of Three Oaks; one granddaughter, Kinslie Jayde; one sister, Lois (Ray) Strahler of Ohio; her twin brother, Chris (Kathy) Wallen of Kingsford Heights, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William Wallen. The family would like to say a special thank you to her good friend “Tammy” for being by her side and helping her tremendously.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions in Betty’s memory be made to Betty’s Buddies, Post Office Box 363, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
