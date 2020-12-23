Catherine Ann ‘Toni’ Iverson

NEW BUFFALO — Iverson, Catherine Ann “Toni” age 86 of New Buffalo, MI, died December 21, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Pam Koehler; brothers, Bud and John and sister, Sugar. Survived by children, Tim Iverson, Susan Page, Sally Iverson, Cathy Iverson, Amy Iverson and Debbie Iverson; grandchildren, Ivy Rasmussen, Mike Koehler, Katie Page, Emily Page, Ian Iverson, Jeffery Iverson, Wesley Iverson, Keegan Iverson and Cashen Naeve.
Toni will be buried with her husband Richard in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
(0) entries
