BRIDGMAN — Catherine Louise Ochs, age 80, of Bridgman, died peacefully, Monday, September 2, 2019.
Catherine was born September 28, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to Edward and Sabina Beckman.
She married Earl Ochs October 22, 1960 in Gary, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2006.
Catherine was a member of the Galien American Legion Post 344 Auxiliary. She loved playing Euchre. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish in Three Oaks.
Catherine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one son, Carlin (Linda) Ochs of Bridgman; four daughters, Frances (Tom) Wasko of Chicago, Illinois, Phyllis Goldstein of Grayslake, Illinois, Rita Dawson of New Troy, Martha (Paul) Welsch; six grandchildren, Tim, Brandi, Alex, Kristy, Joshua, Sydney; one great grandchild, Ava Mae; one sister, Dorothy Pictor of Valparaiso; one brother, Jim Beckman of LaPorte; one sister-in-law, Peggy Beckman; one brother-in-law, Jerry Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Beckman; two sisters, Mary “Lucille” Davis, her twin, Carolyn Annelo; one sister-in-law, Donna Beckman.
Family and friends will gather from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. September 6, 2019, in St. Mary of the Assumption, 28 West Ash Street, Three Oaks, with visitation one-hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Father Vanathaiyan Savarimuthu officiating.
Ms. Ochs remains will be laid to rest, next to her husband, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions be made in Catherine’s memory to Galien American Legion Post 344, Roof Fund, 402 South Cleveland Avenue, Galien, Michigan, 49113.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.