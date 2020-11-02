NEW BUFFALO — Chad David Ostrom, 53, of New Buffalo, Michigan passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Chad was born on September 14, 1967, in Lansing, Michigan, and graduated from Dewitt High School. Chad owned and operated Caretaker Estate Management in New Buffalo, Michigan, for 25 years with his son, Blake. He was known for his outgoing personality, infectious smile, amazing heart and his deep commitment and love for Sandy Pines. Chad always maintained a positive attitude, and lived by these traits; strength, discipline, goals and patience; qualities he passed down to his sons.
Chad is survived by his beloved fiancé, Kristin Rogers; sons, Blake (Charissa) Ostrom and Brandt Ostrom; granddaughter, Evelyn Ostrom; stepmother, Sarah (Arminio) Ostrom, and sister, Dayna (Rob) Edwards. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Ostrom.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 am at the St. Sebastian Catholic Church, in Bryon Center by Msgr. Bill Duncan. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions in Chad’s name may be made to his granddaughter, in care of Blake Ostrom, to help with her medical expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, New Buffalo. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
