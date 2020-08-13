June 25, 1948 - August 11, 2020
LaPORTE — Charles John Kotaska, Jr., 72 of LaPorte, formerly of New Buffalo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Golden LivingCenter-Fountainview Terrace, LaPorte.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 17, 2020, at Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, with Reverend Father John Peter Ambrose officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials can be given to Knights of Columbus, P.O.Box 293, New Buffalo, MI 49117. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Charles was born Friday, June 25, 1948, in Three Oaks, MI, the son of the late Charles John and Frances Ann (Tucek) Kotaska, Sr. Charles was raised on a farm in Three Oaks. He worked at Schoraders Supermarket in Three Oaks, Bethlehem Steel and Westville Correctional Facility. He served two years in the United States Army and one year in Vietnam. Charles loved watching sports and playing cards with his family and listening to music. Charles belonged to the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary of the Lake and was a third degree member.
Survivors include his three sons: Joe Kotaska, David (Shelly) Kotaska and Scott Kotaska; step children: Raymond, Ryan Spencer, Jeanette Ibrahim and Francis Banas; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Marie Hughes.
