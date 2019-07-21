THREE OAKS — Clarence Heemstra, 82, of Three Oaks, died peacefully, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in his residence in the presence of his family.
Clarence was born November 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Clarence and Theresa (Evenhuis) Heemstra. He married Darlene Kuiper July 17, 1959 in Byron Center, Michigan.
Clarence lived a full life of many adventures and tales; held many unique jobs, moved often, and traveled the world. Clarence will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene Heemstra of Three Oaks; two daughters, Debbie (Tom) Novak, Sharon (Brian Conklin) Stone; four grandchildren, Terry Novak, Wade (Tara Gerlak) Novak, Andy (Sara Baciak) Novak, Nick (Jessica Penn) Stone and a host of nieces and nephews.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Frank (Delores) Heemstra.
Family and friends will gather August 2, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. in Three Oaks Social Club, 8 Maple Street, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Clarence to Rotary Club of Harbor Country, Post Office Box 12, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan, 49128. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
