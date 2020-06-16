NEW BUFFALO — Danny L. Maitland, 69, New Buffalo, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday September 12, 2020, at the American Legion Post 169.
A Memorial Motorcycle Ride in Danny’s honor will take place prior to the celebration. Lineup will take place at the Legion at 12:30 p.m. EST and begin at 1 p.m. The ride will conclude back at the Legion and the celebration of life will continue with family and friends.
Danny was born January 16, 1951, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Leonard and Dorothy (Marciniak) Maitland. On October 30, 1987, he married Margaret (Johnson) Maitland.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Maitland, stepson Sabastion Brom Morningstar, Vancouver, Washington. Brothers Bruno Maitland, Tim Maitland, Kurt Maitland. Sisters Linda Lowe, Shirley Johnson, Cindy Garcia, Tina (Dave) Umphrey, Lori Maitland, Tammy Maitland, and many nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Dorothy Maitland. Brother Larry Maitland, Sisters Kathy Jackson and Janice Glossinger, and nephews Brain Maitland and Aiden Maitland.
Danny owned and operated his own lawn care service for many years. He was valued by all his customers. Danny loved spending time with his wife Margaret. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting, motorcycle enthusiast, and escaping to his cabin up north to hunt for mushrooms and ride his four-wheeler. He also enjoyed making knifes out of deer antlers. He could easily be found sitting on his deck with a bonfire, sipping red wine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.