NEW BUFFALO — David Paul Richards, 69 years young, passed on to be with our Lord the morning of Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, with his two loving daughters at his side.
David was born in Austin, Minnesota, on March 14, 1951, and was the oldest son of Judson and Francis Richards. In his earlier years while attending college at Sienna Heights he was a dedicated Medic-Firefighter for 15 years. He loved being in the fire service and spoke fondly of those years often.
He was a resident of New Buffalo, for four years where he proudly served the community as City Manager. Prior to New Buffalo he lived and served as the City Manager in these locations: Lathrop Village, South Haven, /HancockHoughton, Three Rivers, and Marine City, MI; International Falls, MN; Pahrump, NV; Hoonah, Fort Yukon, and Unalakleet, AK; and Šiauliai, Lithuania in Europe. David volunteered his time for many community projects and school programs. He always strived to make himself available to meet and know the people living in the community. He especially enjoyed time spent with veterans and forming friendships with them.
David was a dedicated family man, always making his family a priority. He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah M. Richards of Las Vegas, NV, and Blair E. (Ronald L., Jr.) Connin of Marine City, MI; grandchildren, Julian Thomas, Corban Quincy, grandbaby on the way, due Spring 2021, Kinslee Marie, and Ronnie L. III; and brothers, Robert & Michael Richards. David was preceded in death by his parents, Judson & Francis Richards.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel & Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, HYPERLINK "https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html" https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
