LOGANVILLE, GA — Dennis Craig Vines, 67, resident of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on March 19, 2019, in his home.
Dennis was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, April 14, 1951.
He was preceded by his parents James P. Vines and Edith Hanover; a brother Robert Vines; step-father Harold Hanover; sister-in-law Alice Vines; and step-mother Barbara Vines.
Surviving family includes brothers Frank Vines, James A. Vines (Evelyn) and sisters, Jeanne Mestach (Mike), Debbie Vines, Karen Vines; step-mother Roberta Vines, and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was a graduate of River Valley High School and Western Michigan University, he taught English in Cali, Colombia, South America. An entrepreneur, he moved to Hollywood, California and opened his own successful business, South by South East, Inc. Eventually moving closer to family, he moved to Loganville where he worked for a computer company from his home.
Dennis had a joyous and kind spirit, sharing his love of cooking by making jams and jellies which will live on in the hearts of family and friends.
His wishes were to be cremated and returned to his family in New Troy, Michigan. A Celebration of Life Party will be held at the New Troy American Legion Post 518, Weechick Road. Please join us on Saturday August 17, 2019, at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. to share food and fond memories.
