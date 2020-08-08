Dianne Michelle Cleaver, age 53, lost her long and hard-fought battle with brain cancer on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born February 14, 1967 in Benton Harbor, to James and Barbara Cleaver.
Dianne was a born diva. She wouldn't go out of the house, even for the mail, without full makeup on. She would cheer her boys on when they played ball, with lipstick in hand. She always had herself together and made beautiful flawless and effortless. Dianne had such a sense of humor and was quick to laugh. She loved to dance and sing: she knew every word of every 80's hair band song on the radio. Pizza, Henry's, and Chicken Coop were her weakness.
Born on Valentine's Day, she brought a lot of love to this world. She loved her boys. Loved watching them grow up, play ball, become young men. She loved her friends as fiercely as she loved her family. She touched so many lives and some were better off for knowing her. Dianne has left a hole that will be impossible to fill.
Dianne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffery and Jordon Sittig: mother, Barbara Cleaver; two sisters, Cami and Suzy; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
She was preceded in death by her father, James Cleaver; her son Billy; and her Nana, Josephyne.
Family and friends will gather for an internment in North Shore Memory Gardens, at a date and time, yet to be determined.
The family prefers contributions Dianne’s memory be made to Hanson Hospice Center, Cleveland Road, Stevensville, Michigan 49. The family would like to thank the staff at Hanson Hospice Center for their dedication, care and great love they gave Dianne.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
