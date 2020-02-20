NEW BUFFALO — Dixie Lee Grott, age 72, of New Buffalo, died peacefully, Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Dixie was born December 27, 1947 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, the second of three children born to William and Lorraine Heitz. She married Michael Paul Grott August 23,1969, in Whitewater, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2000.
Dixie was raised on a dairy farm owned by her parents outside of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. She and her siblings attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade. They were active in 4-H though high school.
Dixie graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1966. While living in Madison, Wisconsin, Dixie was introduced to Michael Grott by mutual friends. They were married in 1969 and moved to Michael's hometown of Michigan City, Indiana. In May 1970, they moved to New Buffalo where they raised their three children and lived until their deaths.
Dixie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Erin (Juergen) Nittner of Chesterton, Indiana, Laurie Grott of Michigan City, Indiana; one son, Andrew Grott of New Buffalo; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Leanna) Grott of Buchanan, Brennan Grott of Michigan City, Indiana, Colin, Leah, Emily, Paige, Heidi Nittner all of Chesterton, Indiana; one sister, Joy (Jerry) Witkins of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; one brother, Ron (Susan) Heitz of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Michigan.
Mrs. Grott will be laid to rest with her husband of thirty-one years, in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
