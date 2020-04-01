THREE OAKS — Donald Jerrold Skorupa Sr., 89, of Three Oaks, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville, in the care of his family.
A private family gathering was held and a public memorial service will be announced later. Memorials may be given to Faith United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 414, Bridgman, MI 49106 or Harbor Country Food Pantry, 301 N. Elm St., Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Donald was born Saturday, May 3, 1930, in Stevensville, the son of the late Thomas and Esther (Siemon) Skorupa. He married Phyllis Ann Smith on Jan. 9, 1954. Donald served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 331. He worked as a cement finisher at Holland Construction. He enjoyed many hobbies, including being on the computer, deer hunting, amateur radio operator – N8RCP, stamp collecting, scuba diving, making wine, rockets, chess, metal detecting, rocks, rockhound polished and making jewelry.
Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis; children, Donna Sperry, Donald (Sherri) Skorupa Jr. and Jane Barker; six grandchildren: Kami Matlock, Paul Harding, Gene Barker, Jim (Brooke) Barker, Scott (Sara) Skorupa and Stacey Skorupa; great-grandchildren: Reese and Elly Matlock, Indie, Malakai and Piper Barker and Nickolas and Jordan Skorupa; and brother, Matthew “Mac” Skorupa.
He was also preceded by his sons-in-law: Stan Sperry and Eugene Barker; and siblings: Connie Pallas, Mary Smith, Victoria Hackel, and Thomas, Wilbur, Raymond and Clifford Skorupa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremations Service, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
