NEW BUFFALO — Dorthia Mae (Scott) Thompson, 81, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away on October 20, 2019 at West Woods of Bridgman, Bridgman, Michigan.
Dorthia was born on June 21, 1938, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, to the late Richard and Kathleen (Burton) Scott. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Nichols, Mary Beth (Frank) Stella, Margaret (Fred) Beckman, and Christel Thompson. Her siblings Bobby Joe (Margaret) Scott, Frank (Marie) Scott, Mary Lou (Pete) Rothenbach, a sister in law Reba Scott, and former husband David Thompson. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also survive her.
Preceding her in death were her first husband Jack Nichols, a daughter Judith Thompson and a brother Lonnie Scott.
Dorthia enjoyed her days as a realtor for Marilyn Devos Real Estate in New Buffalo, and Coldwell Banker in Niles, Michigan. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women of Berrien County, Michigan, and the Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Michigan City, Indiana, and Mountain Home, Arkansas.
She loved watching the Chicago Bulls and the college football teams Arkansas Razorbacks and Notre Dame. She also volunteered at Baxter Hospital in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
As per Dorthia’s wishes, no services are planned. Any donations to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.