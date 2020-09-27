THREE OAKS — Edmund “Ed” Stoner Stanage, age 93, of Three Oaks, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
He was born on May 30, 1927 in Three Oaks, Michigan, to Merle O’Donnell Allen and James Stanage Sr. He married Phyllis Stella Kuna June 16, 1951 in Harvey, Illinois. After sixty-seven years of marriage, she preceded him in death on August 30, 2018.
Ed and Phyllis enjoyed the country life, residing just outside of town, on their farm since 1957. The farm he homesteaded on a plot of land less than one mile from the house he was born in; clearing the land, building a home, cultivating the fields, and where he built the ideal peaceful life for himself and his family. Through the years Ed and Phyllis hosted countless extended family gatherings at their home enjoying summer picnics and boat rides, winter sledding and ice skating on the pond, and spring mushroom hunting in the woods.
Having roots in the Three Oaks area, the old village and the local countryside were deeply special to Ed. He often told stories of childhood memories attending the one-room Spring Creek School, supplying produce to the pickle cannery in town, hunting in the forests with his cousins, picking peaches and apples in the local orchards. Ed later became an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing the many rivers, creeks and ponds of Southwest Michigan and was always eager to share his “catch” with others. A lifelong observer of nature, he could expertly identify hundreds of regional animals, fish, birds, and plants including every species of trees growing on his own land.
Ed was drafted into the United Stated Army and additionally served in the United States Air Force from 1945-1948. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. After returning home from military service he went to work for Allis Chalmers in LaPorte, Indiana, where he worked for over 30 years.
Ed will be remembered as a kind, generous and hard-working man. Everyone who knew him admired how he could make, build or fix just about anything; a legacy of practical knowledge he passed to the next generation. He will be mostly remembered for the love he had for his wife Phyllis, who he called “his sweetheart”, and for his family.
Ed will be greatly missed by family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are one son, Christopher Stanage of New Buffalo; two daughters, Kathleen (Thomas) Dean of Kalamazoo and Carolyn (Luke Allen) Volstorf of LaPorte County, Indiana; three grandsons, Jim (Dominisha Wagner) Hausmann of Galien, Jacob (Carolyn) Dean of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Aaron Dean of Auburn Hills; a half-brother Richard (Jackie) Stanage; his great-granddaughter, Raegan Hausmann; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Stanage Jr. of Three Oaks; and his sister Patricia Klute of LaPorte County, Indiana.
Ed’s family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
