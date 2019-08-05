THREE OAKS — Edward “Big Ed” Nicholas Meyers Sr., age 75, of Three Oaks, died peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019, in the presence of his family.
Ed was born October 26, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, the second child born to Nicholas and Loretta Meyers. He married Judith Ann Kilty May 27, 1979 in Alsip, Illinois. She survives.
Ed loved his sports. He enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, Black Hawks, and Notre Dame on Saturdays and Da Bears on Sunday. As a young man he loved playing sixteen-inch softball in Chicago. Ed enjoyed fishing and when the family moved to Michigan, his garden took up a lot of his time. Later in life, Ed enjoyed sitting at the three card poker tables and The Golden Wheel slot machine at the Four Winds.
Ed will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty years Judith Meyers of Three Oaks; one son, Edward N. Meyers Jr. of Chicago; sisters, Mary Lou (Ralph) Gicla of Putnam, Illinois, Kathy Meyers of Oaklawn, Illinois, Diane Budzynski of Aurora, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Violet Meyers of Aguilar, Colorado, Joy (Fred) Larsen of Oaklawn, Illinois, Beverly Erdakos of Oaklawn, Illinois, Gerry Budzynski of Woodridge, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, and great great nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Meyers and one sister, M. Sam Fortune.
Family and friends will gather from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. EST Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, in St. Mary of the Assumption, 28 Ash Street West, Three Oaks, with calling one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.