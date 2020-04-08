February 14, 1928 - April 7, 2020
SAWYER — Elmer Richard “Whitey” Hak, 92, of Sawyer, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in the care of his family.
A private family funeral was held at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, and a public Celebration of Life will be held later. Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery, Three Oaks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5701 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, for Ministry of Susan Nathan, P.O.Box 7895, Madison, WI 53791-9703 or Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Ln., St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
Elmer was born February 14, 1928, in Sawyer, Michigan, the son of the late Felix and Henrietta (Krieger) Hak. On March 12, 1955 he married Betty Beebe, recently celebrating 65 years together.
He graduated from New Troy High School, class of 1946. Elmer was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sawyer where he was baptized and confirmed. He worked as a painter in the Michigan City and South Bend areas, retiring as a member of Local 1118 in 1993. He built a home in Dunnellon, Florida where he and Betty enjoyed their winters.
Survivors include his wife Betty; sons: Dennis Hak,Sawyer, MI; Dr. David Hak, Sanford,FL; daughter: Susan (Charles) Nathan,Valparaiso, IN ; grandsons: Josh, Micah and Dan Nathan; granddaughter: Hailey Hak, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elmer was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Brodbeck and her husband, Richard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.